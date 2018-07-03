Polarettes host Midnight Sun Gymnastics Invitational in Whitehorse

Whitehorse’s Emily King performs her floor routine at the Midnight Sun Invitational on June 23. (John Hopkins-Hill/Yukon News)

The Polarettes Gymnastics Club hosted the Midnight Sun Gymnastics Invitational from June 21 to 24 at the Whitehorse Curling Club, the first such invitational for the club.

The four-day event was a women’s artistic gymnastics meet for gymnasts from Junior Olympic (JO) levels one to 10 as well as aspire levels.

Events at the meet included beam, bars, floor, vault and all-around.

Gymnasts from the North Edmonton Gymnastics Club in Edmonton, Alberta, Glenmore Gymnastics in Calgary, Alberta, the Altadore Gymnastic Club in Calgary, the Norfort Gymnastics Association in Fort McMurray, Alberta, the Southeast Alaska Gymnastics Academy in Juneau, Alaska, Okanagan Gymnastics in Kelowna, B.C., and the Brandon Eagles Gymnastics Centre in Brandon, Manitoba, all travelled to take part in the meet alongside the hometown Polarettes.

Also at the event were Olympians Kate Richardson and Brittany Rogers, who held a question and answer session with the gymnasts and assisted in leading a training camp before the start of competition.

At the JO1 and JO2 levels, athletes are rated as gold, silver or bronze based on how they perform.

Alayna Mortimer and Layla Hombert both earned all-around gold at the JO1 level.

Six Polarettes earned silver at the JO2 level.

Beginning at JO3, athletes are scored out of 10 in each event, with the sum making up their all-around score.

In JO3, Ivanitz Makena from Okanagan Gymnastics finished first in all-around.

Polarette Adria Gallina finished first in vault and third in floor. Teammate Wylloh Dinn was second in vault.

The JO4 level was split into two groups, JO4A and JO4B.

In the JO4A group, Selina Collens from the Brandon Gymnastics Centre was the all-around winner.

Kate Koepke was the top Polarette, finishing third in all-around, second in vault and third in bars. Camille Bélanger was fourth all-around, third in vault and third in beam. Talia Campbell was third in floor.

Rae Roworth from Okanagan Gymnastics was first all-around in JO4B, and a trio of Polarettes had podium finishes.

Amelie Guilbeault was third all-around, second in vault and second in bars. Maya-Pearl was second in beam and second in floor. Olivia Vangel was third in bars and beam.

No Polarettes took part in JO5, but Juliana Crocker from the Brandon Eagles Gymnastics Centre was first all-around.

In JO6, Annalise Schaap from Glenmore Gymnastics was the top all-around gymnast, while Ella Paldy and Kalina Morrison from the Polarettes were second and third all-around.

Paldy was also second in vault and third in floor while Morrison was third in beam and first in floor.

Other Polarettes on the podium were Ava Jampolsky with a second in bars and Anna Gishler with a second in beam.

The Polarettes had another number of podium finishes at the JO7 level.

Hailey Sherman was first all-around, third in vault, third in bars and first in floor. Maude Molgat was second all-around, first in bars and second in beam. Sasha Kozmen was third in beam and second in floor.

The JO8 level was split into two groups, with Delaram Ghasemi from the Norfort Gymnastics Association first all-around in one and Sara Frostad from Glenmore Gymnastics first all-around in the other.

At the JO9 level, Avery McCoy from the Norforst Gymnastics Association ran the table, finishing first in all five categories.

All-Around Results

JO1

Alayna Mortimer Gold

Layla Hombert Gold

Mya Breckenridge Silver

Aubree Hombert Silver

Claire Callan Silver

Zoe Vigneau Bronze

Johnai Jones Bronze

JO2

Lily Larkin-Boyle Silver

Kaidence Reynolds Silver

Emma Duncan Silver

Payten Kinney Bronze

Annie McNeil Silver

Gracie Sands Silver

Zara Cecilia Zedda Silver

Taiya Robins Bronze

Neziah Oliver Bronze

Kasey McKenna Silver

JO3

1 Makena Ivanitz (Okanagan Gymnastics)

2 Abigaile Sneesby (Brandon Eagles Gymnastics Centre)

3 Gabi Kurschat (NEGC)

5 Adria Gallina (Polarettes Gymnastics Club)

6 Sascha Nelson (Polarettes Gymnastics Club)

8 Sabrina Hartland (Polarettes Gymnastics Club)

10 Wylloh Dinn (Polarettes Gymnastics Club)

JO4A

1 Selina Collens (Brandon Eagles Gymnastics Centre)

2 Grace Neufeld (Brandon Eagles Gymnastics Centre)

3 Kate Koepke (Polarettes Gymnastics Club)

4 Camille Bélanger (Polarettes Gymnastics Club)

5 Mackenzie Tonner (Polarettes Gymnastics Club)

6 Cydney Williams (Polarettes Gymnastics Club)

9 Talia Campbell (Polarettes Gymnastics Club)

JO4B

1 Rae Roworth (Okanagan Gymnastics)

2 Summer Houston (Okanagan Gymnastics)

3 Amelie Guilbeault (Polarettes Gymnastics Club)

4 Maya-Pearl Hudson (Polarettes Gymnastics Club)

5 Olivia Vangel (Polarettes Gymnastics Club)

9 Jenna Henderson (Polarettes Gymnastics Club)

JO5

1 Juliana Crocker (Brandon Eagles Gymnastics Centre)

2 Izabelle Coetzee (Okanagan Gymnastics)

3 Taylor Morrison (Okanagan Gymnastics)

JO6

1 Annalise Schaap (Glenmore Gym Club)

2 Ella Paldy (Polarettes Gymnastics Club)

3 Kalina Morrison (Polarettes Gymnastics Club)

6 Ava Jampolsky (Polarettes Gymnastics Club)

8 Anna Gishler (Polarettes Gymnastics Club)

9 Riley Boland (Polarettes Gymnastics Club)

JO7

1 Hailey Sherman (Polarettes Gymnastics Club)

2 Maude Molgat (Polarettes Gymnastics Club)

3 Taylor Bridgeman (Brandon Eagles Gymnastics Centre)

7 Sasha Kozmen (Polarettes Gymnastics Club)

9 Lily Witten (Polarettes Gymnastics Club)

JO8

1 Delaram Ghasemi (Norfort Gymnastics Association)

2 Cassia Aucoin (Norfort Gymnastics Association)

3 Desiree McGrath (Norfort Gymnastics Association)

JO8

1 Sara Frostad (Glenmore Gym Club)

2 Elisa Serban (Glenmore Gym Club)

JO9

1 Avery McCoy (Norfort Gymnastics Association)

2 Ava-Lee Maclean (Norfort Gymnastics Association)

3 Camryn Boulton (Norfort Gymnastics Association)

4 Emily King (Polarettes Gymnastics Club)