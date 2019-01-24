Judges watch Hailey Sherman perform on floor during competition in 2016. Sherman was one of four gymnasts to travel to Edmonton, finishing third in all-around at the 2019 Gym Power International Cup. (Tom Patrick/Yukon News file)

Polarettes gymnasts compete at Gym Power International Cup

Four gymnasts from the Polarettes Gymnastics Club were in Edmonton for the 2019 Gym Power International Cup at the University of Alberta’s Universiade Pavilion from Jan. 10 to 13.

It was a strong showing for the Yukoners, as all four gymnasts had at least one top 10 finish in competition.

Kimberly Jones, head coach for the Polarettes, said everything went better than expected for so early in the year.

“I think it was a great start to their season,” said Jones. “We had some podium finishes and those were just kind of bonuses for us — we weren’t expecting that. We were just going out to try our new routines.”

The competitive gymnastics season usually starts in March and runs until June, but because of the Canada Winter Games, things are moving a bit faster this year.

“Everyone was upgrading their levels and we’ve made a lot of change to their difficulties, so we just wanted to go out and try it,” said Jones.

Competing in the young — born in 2004 or later — Junior Olympic 10 category, Hailey Sherman won gold in vault, silver in floor, bronze in beam and bars, and was third in all-around competition.

Sherman also performed the first-ever Yurchenko vault by a Yukon gymnast in competition during her gold medal win.

“It’s a very advanced vault,” said Jones. “It was kind of a big moment. That was probably the major highlight of our event.”

In a typical vault, the gymnast runs at the springboard, puts their hands on the vault table and kicks their feet overhead, explained Jones. In this case, Sherman did a round-off back handspring to get onto the vault table and flipped from there. Essentially, the entry is backwards.

“People have tried in the past, but no one has ever actually got to the stage of competing it (in the Yukon),” said Jones.

In the old — born in 2003 — JO 10 competition, Bianca Berko-Malvasio finished sixth in bars and 10th all-around.

At the JO 6 level, Mackenzie Tonner was fifth in floor and 11th all-around.

Rounding out the results for the Polarettes, Sasha Kozmen competed at the JO 7 level and finished fifth in beam.

Next up for the Polarettes is the Canada Winter Games in Red Deer, Alta., where two gymnasts will compete at the JO 10 level.

“The format … in gymnastics is you have to be a level 10 gymnast to compete, so it’s quite challenging,” said Jones. “There are 10 levels in our sport, so really it’s the highest-level athletes in the country. A lot of collegiate and high-performance athletes can compete in that competition.”

While teams typically have six members, the two Yukoners will compete in both individual and team competition, with the possibility of finals. All told, gymnastics will include six days of competition at the games.

Contact John Hopkins-Hill at john.hopkinshill@yukon-news.com

Previous story
Weather cooperates for Yukon Cross Country Ski Championships
Next story
Theme song announced for Whitehorse 2020 Arctic Winter Games

Just Posted

Yukon Court of Appeal overturns Mark Lange’s dangerous offender designation, orders new hearing

Mark Lange was designated a dangerous offender by a territorial court judge in 2015

Yukon Transportation Museum, YuKonstruct team up to build gold rush-inspired tramway

The project is being completely designed and built by volunteers.

City staff say they’ve learned from Whitehorse’s pumphouse problems

The price tag rises for pumphouse upgrades

Fur jewellery shop works to raise awareness about Indigenous culture

The owner of V.Ægirsdottir Boutique said it’s her act of reconciliation

Vuntut Gwitchin citizen sues First Nation over council’s residency requirement

Cindy Dickson, a VGFN citizen who lives in Whitehorse, had her nomination forms rejected for the 2018 election

Weather cooperates for Yukon Cross Country Ski Championships

After being postponed a week, temperatures improved enough to allow racing on Jan. 19

Driving with Jens: Improving your driving in the new year

Make a resolution to never drive distracted

Yukonomist: A million bucks of weed

Pot sales lag behind beer and wine, but lead vodka and whiskey

Polarettes gymnasts compete at Gym Power International Cup

Four gymnasts from the Polarettes Gymnastics Club were in Edmonton for the… Continue reading

Theme song announced for Whitehorse 2020 Arctic Winter Games

“Something that’s contemporary but also has sort of a fusion of some Indigenous components”

Yukoner Michelle Phillips finishes fifth at Copper Basin 300

“So the trail was put in and then the temperatures dropped down to -40 C. It makes for a fast trail”

Editorial: Lessons learned from flushing $35 million

At multiple points in the saga of the Dawson wastewater facility someone could have stepped in

Commentary: A backwards step on saving energy

Cody Reaume Electricity demand is growing in the Yukon, but our regulator… Continue reading

Most Read