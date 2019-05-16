Runners head out onto the trail from Robert Service Campground at the start of the 2019 Crocus Run hosted by Athletics Yukon on May 5. (John Hopkins-Hill/Yukon News)

No time to stop and smell the flowers at the 2019 Crocus Run

Thirty-four runners raced an eight-kilometre loop along Riverdale trails teeming with crocuses

Athletics Yukon’s running series kicked off for another year with the 2019 Crocus Run on May 5.

Starting and ending at the Robert Service Campground in Whitehorse, the run is just under eight kilometres in length and takes runners over the Centennial Bridge into Riverdale, along the trail system up to Grey Mountain Road, back onto the trails and across the Robert Campbell Bridge before finally rejoining the Millennium Trail back to the finish.

This year 34 runners took part in the race, taking in the spring crocuses on a chilly overcast Sunday morning.

First across the finish line this year was Scott Williams who completed the loop in 37 minutes and 35 seconds.

Second place in the race went to Yanik Freeman with a time of 40 minutes and 44 seconds, and third place was Troy Searson in 44 minutes and 18 seconds.

Three lucky racers were also given Athletics Yukon buffs with a new design for this season. Going home with a buff were Toos Omtzigt, Noah Bradford and Robin Sharples.

Next up in the summer running series is the Yukon Energy Haeckel Hill Run scheduled for May 25.

Contact John Hopkins-Hill at john.hopkinshill@yukon-news.com

2019 Crocus Run results

1 Scott Williams 37:35

2 Yanik Freeman 40:44

3 Troy Searson 44:18

4 Ben Harper 44:50

5 Paul Filippi 45:30

6 Cindy Freeman 46:30

7 Meghan Merchant 49:10

8 Anna Pearson 49:10

9 Lake Pearson 49:10

10 Toos Omtzigt 49:36

11 Shailyn Drukis 49:52

12 Tyler Bradford 51:32

13 Noah Bradford 51:32

14 Hailey Henderson 52:35

15 Jen King 52:35

16 Kylie Bird 52:39

17 Chris Kirk 52:44

18 Keith Lay 53:17

19 Deb Kiemele 54:08

20 Amy Chandler 54:50

21 Cheryl Klippert 57:06

22 Robin Muzzerall 57:07

23 Coralie Ullyett 57:56

24 Justine Armstrong 57:56

25 Joanna Sharp 57:56

26 Dominic Bradford 1:01:14

27 Tiffani Fraser 1:01:14

28 Aramintha Bradford 1:01:14

29 Robin Sharples 1:03:35

30 Don White (deflagging) 1:03:35

31 Shawna Dalley 1:05:39

32 Myra Kendi 1:05:52

33 Harmony Kendi 1:05:52

34 Brooke McKenzie 1:05:52

 

Runners scramble up the final incline of the Crocus Run near Grey Mountain Road in Whitehorse. (John Hopkins-Hill/Yukon News) Runners scramble up the final incline of the Crocus Run near Grey Mountain Road in Whitehorse. (John Hopkins-Hill/Yukon News)

Runners were all smiles on the final descent of the Crocus Run. (John Hopkins-Hill/Yukon News)

John Hopkins-Hill/Yukon News Runners head out onto the trail from Robert Service Campground at the start of the 2019 Crocus Run hosted by Athletics Yukon on May 5.

Previous story
Polarettes take on the Delta invitational

Just Posted

Residents need more time to consider local improvement charge, council is told

Some residents spoke out during a public hearing

Community grieves for two teens killed in a single-vehicle collision

A Haines Junction man is facing multiple charges including impaired driving

Whitehorse RCMP, city ask for help IDing parking meter theft suspects

Fifty-two parking meters have been damaged or stolen

Yukon coroner ID’s body found in Yukon River

Graham Everitt, 42, was last seen in Whitehorse on Sept. 25, 2018.

WYATT’S WORLD

Wyatt’s World

Indoor Archery Championship includes best from across the Yukon

The 7th Indoor Archery Yukon Championship was May 5 at Tahkini Elementary… Continue reading

No time to stop and smell the flowers at the 2019 Crocus Run

Thirty-four runners raced an eight-kilometre loop along Riverdale trails teeming with crocuses

Polarettes take on the Delta invitational

It was a busy weekend at the Richmond Olympic Oval in Richmond,… Continue reading

Table Tennis Yukon crowns 2019 champions

The 2019 Table Tennis Yukon Championships were May 3-5 at Whitehorse Elementary… Continue reading

Commentary: Grief offers its own set of surprises

May is National Hospice Month

Whitehorse city news, briefly

Some of the issues discussed at the May 6 council meeting

Moppets unite: Yukon Arts Centre gets ready for its first children’s festival

The inaugural Midnight Sun Moppets Children’s Festival is happening May 18

Commentary: Keeping yourself and your family safe in an emergency

Emergency Preparedness Week runs from May 6 to 12.

Most Read