No time to stop and smell the flowers at the 2019 Crocus Run

Runners head out onto the trail from Robert Service Campground at the start of the 2019 Crocus Run hosted by Athletics Yukon on May 5. (John Hopkins-Hill/Yukon News)

Athletics Yukon’s running series kicked off for another year with the 2019 Crocus Run on May 5.

Starting and ending at the Robert Service Campground in Whitehorse, the run is just under eight kilometres in length and takes runners over the Centennial Bridge into Riverdale, along the trail system up to Grey Mountain Road, back onto the trails and across the Robert Campbell Bridge before finally rejoining the Millennium Trail back to the finish.

This year 34 runners took part in the race, taking in the spring crocuses on a chilly overcast Sunday morning.

First across the finish line this year was Scott Williams who completed the loop in 37 minutes and 35 seconds.

Second place in the race went to Yanik Freeman with a time of 40 minutes and 44 seconds, and third place was Troy Searson in 44 minutes and 18 seconds.

Three lucky racers were also given Athletics Yukon buffs with a new design for this season. Going home with a buff were Toos Omtzigt, Noah Bradford and Robin Sharples.

Next up in the summer running series is the Yukon Energy Haeckel Hill Run scheduled for May 25.

2019 Crocus Run results

1 Scott Williams 37:35

2 Yanik Freeman 40:44

3 Troy Searson 44:18

4 Ben Harper 44:50

5 Paul Filippi 45:30

6 Cindy Freeman 46:30

7 Meghan Merchant 49:10

8 Anna Pearson 49:10

9 Lake Pearson 49:10

10 Toos Omtzigt 49:36

11 Shailyn Drukis 49:52

12 Tyler Bradford 51:32

13 Noah Bradford 51:32

14 Hailey Henderson 52:35

15 Jen King 52:35

16 Kylie Bird 52:39

17 Chris Kirk 52:44

18 Keith Lay 53:17

19 Deb Kiemele 54:08

20 Amy Chandler 54:50

21 Cheryl Klippert 57:06

22 Robin Muzzerall 57:07

23 Coralie Ullyett 57:56

24 Justine Armstrong 57:56

25 Joanna Sharp 57:56

26 Dominic Bradford 1:01:14

27 Tiffani Fraser 1:01:14

28 Aramintha Bradford 1:01:14

29 Robin Sharples 1:03:35

30 Don White (deflagging) 1:03:35

31 Shawna Dalley 1:05:39

32 Myra Kendi 1:05:52

33 Harmony Kendi 1:05:52

34 Brooke McKenzie 1:05:52

Runners scramble up the final incline of the Crocus Run near Grey Mountain Road in Whitehorse. (John Hopkins-Hill/Yukon News) Runners scramble up the final incline of the Crocus Run near Grey Mountain Road in Whitehorse. (John Hopkins-Hill/Yukon News)

Runners were all smiles on the final descent of the Crocus Run. (John Hopkins-Hill/Yukon News)