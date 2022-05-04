The day one winners, minus the girls doubles team, are seen. (Ann Jirousek/Yukon School Athletics Association)

Nearly 150 Yukon students attend Badminton Smash

The Yukon Schools Athletic Association hosted a two-day badminton smash for Grade 7 students on April 27 and 28.

Nearly 150 students participated in the event, the organization says.

Elementary schools attended from Whitehorse and Watson Lake.

This year, a pyramid tournament hosted 15-minute games in six courts.

Day 1 Results

Girls Singles: Avery M. (Jack Hulland Elementary)

Girls Doubles: Sabrina H. and Wyllow D. (Hidden Valley Elementary)

Boys Singles: Will (Golden Horn Elementary)

Boys Doubles: Nicholas and Will (Selkirk Elementary School)

Mixed Doubles: Hadley and Stellan (Golden Horn Elementary)

The day two winners of the Badminton Smash are seen. (Ann Jirousek/Yukon School Athletics Association)

Day 2 Results

Girls Singles: Hannah W. (Holy Family Elementary)

Girls Doubles: Arthia M. and Princess I. (Christ the King Elementary) and

Maya W. and Emily W. (Elijah Smith Elementary)

Boys Singles: Shamus I. (Ecole Whitehorse Elementary School)

Boys Doubles: Paxton N. and Ella J. (Ecole Whitehorse Elementary School)

Mixed Doubles: Elijah BP and Noah Z. (Ecole Whitehorse Elementary School)

