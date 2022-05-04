Nearly 150 Yukon students attend Badminton Smash

The Yukon Schools Athletic Association hosted a two-day badminton smash for Grade 7 students on April 27 and 28.
Nearly 150 students participated in the event, the organization says.
Elementary schools attended from Whitehorse and Watson Lake.
This year, a pyramid tournament hosted 15-minute games in six courts.
Day 1 Results
Girls Singles: Avery M. (Jack Hulland Elementary)
Girls Doubles: Sabrina H. and Wyllow D. (Hidden Valley Elementary)
Boys Singles: Will (Golden Horn Elementary)
Boys Doubles: Nicholas and Will (Selkirk Elementary School)
Mixed Doubles: Hadley and Stellan (Golden Horn Elementary)
Day 2 Results
Girls Singles: Hannah W. (Holy Family Elementary)
Girls Doubles: Arthia M. and Princess I. (Christ the King Elementary) and
Maya W. and Emily W. (Elijah Smith Elementary)
Boys Singles: Shamus I. (Ecole Whitehorse Elementary School)
Boys Doubles: Paxton N. and Ella J. (Ecole Whitehorse Elementary School)
Mixed Doubles: Elijah BP and Noah Z. (Ecole Whitehorse Elementary School)
