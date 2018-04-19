Nadia Moser named to senior national team

Nadia Moser was officially named to the senior national team by Biathlon Canada. (Richard Boruta/Biathlon Alberta Training Centre)

Whitehorse’s Nadia Moser was officially named to the senior national team by Biathlon Canada in a release on April 10.

Moser recently competed at the Junior World Championships in Estonia and the Canadian National Championships in Charlo, New Brunswick.

At the nationals, Moser finished third in the junior women 7.5-km sprint, second in the junior women 10-km pursuit and fourth in the women 12.5-km mass start.

“Nationals went alright,” said Moser. “The results were similar to what my expectations were.”

As far as the national team announcement, Moser has had a bit of time to process what it means.

“I knew that I had made national team criteria after I had an eighth place at the world juniors,” said Moser. “Since I knew that I had made national team criteria at the beginning of March, I have had quite a bit of time to think about it and let it sink in. One of my goals for this past season was to get on the national team, so I am pleased that I was able to make it.”

With the season over, Moser said she is prepping for spring and summer training.

“The offseason for biathlon is more or less the month of April,” said Moser. “Spring training is usually not too challenging because everyone is just getting back into it. Summer is when we do most of our volume training.”

Moser said she hasn’t put a lot of thought into next season, but did identify one goal.

“I am hoping that I will get the opportunity to race on the World Cup.”

Contact John Hopkins-Hill at john.hopkinshill@yukon-news.com

Senior National Team

Rosanna Crawford

Macx Davies

Scott Gow

Christian Gow

Emma Lunder

Sarah Beaudry

Megan Tandy

Carsen Campbell

Megan Bankes

Nadia Moser

Brendan Green

Nathan Smith