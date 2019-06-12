Mosquito Enduro-X races draw record crowd

“It’s great to see all the kids come out and learn and progress”

The Yukon Cross Country Motorcycle Association (YCCMA) held its first race of the season, the Mosquito Enduro-X, on June 9 at the Schirmer family ranch on Mosquito Road near Mount Lorne.

A record number of riders, 75 total, took part on the day, racing across three different tracks in seven total categories.

Endurocross racing is designed to challenge the technical abilities of the rider, rather than simply the top speed of the bikes. Tracks are designed to challenge riders with obstacles appropriate for their riding skill and class, with the goal of creating a technically-challenging course.

Wet weather in the days leading up to the event made for ideal conditions, said Mike Beaman, president of the YCCMA.

“We had some really nice rain the days before and that kept the dust down with good traction,” said Beaman. “The day of the event, we didn’t have any rain — it worked out just perfect.”

Cole Beaman flies off an obstacle during the Yukon Cross Country Motorcycle Association’s Mosquito Enduro-X located at the Schirmer family ranch outside Whitehorse on June 9, 2019. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News)

A new addition this year was the trials challenge class for riders with trials motorcycles.

“We just sort of put that on as a fun race for the guys that have these moto trials bikes,” said Beaman. “It’s a great sport as well. Kind of its own sport, but it’s a great sport for exploring the trails.”

Trials bikes don’t have a seat — they’re ridden standing up — and typical tracks are shorter than endurocross tracks, but with plenty of obstacles.

“We were just racing through the endurocross course,” explained Beaman. “(At) endurocross races down south, typically they’ll have a trials class.”

With YCCMA races attracting larger and larger crowds, Beaman said its proof of how popular the sport is in the Yukon — particularly with a younger crowd.

“Like always, it’s great to see all the kids come out and learn and progress,” said Beaman. “Over the years, the kids are growing up racing. As they grow, they get into different classes and learn how to do more. It’s a great sport for them and a great confidence boost for them to get out and race with each other and have fun.”

Next up on the calendar is the Mosquito Harescramble on Aug. 11 and the second YCCMA harescramble on Sept. 22, scheduled to be held near the motocross track on Robert Service Way.

“We’re slowly building an enduro-type track in there as well for enduro-type racing and we’ll be building a kids track in there for practice,” said Beaman about the area currently leased by the YCCMA.

Nic MacDougal makes his way through the rock garden obstacle at the Yukon Cross Country Motorcycle Association’s Mosquito Enduro-X located at the Schirmer family ranch outside Whitehorse on June 9, 2019. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News)

Since current Whitehorse bylaws don’t allow children to ride on public lands, the facility is a way for young riders to compete safely and legally.

“That’s sort of why we’re doing that — it gives them a safe place to ride,” said Beaman. “Hopefully our September race will be our first event down there. Of course it’ll be easier for spectators to come out and watch. It should be great.”

Contact John Hopkins-Hill at john.hopkinshill@yukon-news.com

Mosquito Enduro-X results

Expert ‘A’

1 Sam Schirmer

2 Tony Watson

3 Julien Revel

Intermediate ‘A’

1 Cole Beaman

2 Shane Orban

3 Mike Beaman

Intermediate ‘B’

1 Ryder Brulotte

2 Cameron Geier

3 Colby Hadley

Sportsman ‘B’

1 Murray Arsenault

2 Clayton Hadley

3 Ben Moffat

Intermediate ‘C’

1 Memphis Nolan

2 Quintin Loots

3 Joel Lafrreniere

Intermediate ‘C’ girls

1 Sophie Hadley

2 Quinn Brown

3 Leah Muir

Trials challenge

1 Julien Revel

2 Hans Gatt

3 Dewan Houde