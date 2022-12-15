Jamie Shaw Memorial Basketball Tournament returns at full throttle

The Haines Glacier Bears were up 24 to 16 by the end of the first half against the F.H. Collins Warriors. (Dana Hatherly/Yukon News)

Players were back on the court and fans were back in the stands for the legacy Jamie Shaw Memorial Basketball Tournament at F.H. Collins Secondary School.

The tournament ran for the first time in two years due to COVID-19.

Organizer Andrew Jansen said Dec. 13 by email there was an “electricity in the air” during the 18 games over four days from Dec. 7 to 10.

The F.H. Collins Warriors battled the Haines Glacier Bears in the senior girls’ final on Dec. 10.

The Glacier Bears took the win 43 to 31 in a game Jansen described as “steady” and “controlled” by the Alaskan team.

Two long-time rivals — the F.H. Collins Warriors and the St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Secondary School Crusaders — went head-to-head for the senior boys’ finals.

“The intensity at the start of the game couldn’t be missed,” Jansen said.

“The players were focused, the crowd was on edge, and the anticipation mounted leading up to the opening tip.”

In the end, the Crusaders won the game 85 to 68.

“Both teams looked mentally and physically exhausted as they had put everything on the line, but there also appeared to be joy in finally being able to compete at a high level in Whitehorse again,” Jansen said.

Money raised from the event will be donated to the Jamie Shaw Memorial Foundation, which Jansen said provides support for athletes and coaches in their development and training in the Yukon.

The F.H. Collins Warriors utilized their size and physical play to bust out an early lead as the St. Francis Crusaders struggled to shoot the ball deep from early on, according to organizer Andrew Jansen. (Dana Hatherly/Yukon News0

The St. Francis Crusaders made a couple of key three-pointers to stop the momentum of the F.H. Collins Warriors in the fourth quarter, according to organizer Andrew Jansen. (Dana Hatherly/Yukon News)