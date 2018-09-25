Hot Hound races conclude at Takhini hot springs

“The canicross seems to grow in popularity because you can just come (with) one dog — a pet dog”

Adam Robinson during the 1.6-km bikejor race. Robinson won the 1.6-km race and finished second in the 3.2-km bikejor race. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News)

The Dog Powered Sports Association of the Yukon (DPSAY) held its fourth and final Hot Hound race of the summer at the Takhini hot springs on Sept. 16.

Eight racers took part in the two bikejor races and 11 racers completed the canicross race.

In the 1.6-kilometre bikejor, Adam Robinson finished first with a time of five minutes and 50 seconds. Armin Johnson was second with a time of seven minutes and 54 seconds while Lisa Kozakewich was third in eight minutes and 22 seconds.

Alex Rochat won the 3.2-km bikejor with a time of 10 minutes and 13 seconds, followed by Robinson with a time of 10 minutes and 32 seconds and Johnson with a time of 10 minutes and 44 seconds.

In the 1.6-km canicross, Kyle Lavore was first with a time of eight minutes and 39 seconds. Robinson was second in eight minutes and 55 seconds, and Abel Semoussa and Gwenael Sinquin tied for third with a time of nine minutes flat.

Organizer Simi Morrison said the turnout was good, especially for the canicross.

“We had 11 canicross people, so that was great,” said Morrison. “The canicross seems to grow in popularity because you can just come (with) one dog — a pet dog. You don’t need necessarily a sled dog team.”

Prior to the race, DPSAY held a poker run to raise money for the Mae Bachur Animal Shelter.

“We did that last year as well at the Chadburn Lake trails,” said Morrison. “This year we chose Takhini hot springs. It was in the back — there is a really nice trail system — so it was a simple (1.6-km) loop with nice wide trail.”

Morrison said the run also included some participants without dogs just looking to help raise money for the shelter.

The poker run raised $500 in total.

Although there may be some good weather still to come, Morrison said October is too unreliable to schedule another Hot Hound race.

“Most of the time it’s too wet or already snowy and icy so it’s not safe for the bikejorers anymore,” said Morrison. “We look to put on workshops and do some educational stuff instead.”

Details for exactly what DPSAY has in store this autumn are still up in the air, as is the start of the Twister series of dog sled races.

“In the past we’ve started at the end of November because we’ve always had enough snow in the higher areas,” said Morrison. “The last years, we’ve always had to postpone it to the beginning or middle of December.”

If the weather cooperates, the racing could start at the traditional time.

“Maybe we’ll have a good winter,” said Morrison. “We just need snow.”

Contact John Hopkins-Hill at john.hopkinshill@yukon-news.com

Hot Hound Race Four Results

1.6-km bikejor

1 Adam Robinson 05:50

2 Armin Johnson 07:54

3 Lisa Kozakewich 08:22

4 Syvanna Schmidt 08:49

5 Jessica Gillard 13:26

3.2-km bikejor

1 Alex Rochat 10:13

2 Adam Robinson 10:32

3 Armin Johnson 10:44

4 Nadele Flynn 12:44

5 Heather Robb 12:46

1.6-km canicross

1 Kyle Lavore 08:39

2 Adam Robinson 08:55

T3 Abel Semoussa 09:00

T3 Gwenael Sinquin 09:00

5 Brad Robinson 09:07

6 Berenike Ziemert 09:59

7 Claudia Beer 11:30

8 Ombeline Girault 12:06

9 Eugenie Champeval 13:52

10 Shari Heal 14:57

11 Syvanna Schmidt 15:23