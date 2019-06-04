Haeckel Hill Run tests Yukon runners

The annual run includes more than 600 metres of climbing over approximately 6 kilometres

Dominic Bradford, seen here at the 2017 Yukon Cross-Country Running Championships, finished third in the Haeckel Hill Run on May 25 in Whitehorse. (Jesse Winter/Yukon News file)

The 23rd annual Haeckel Hill Run was May 25 in Whitehorse, hosted by Athletics Yukon.

Not for the faint of heart, the run is just under six kilometres in length and includes more than 600 metres of climbing.

This year’s field included 52 runners and walkers — 31 women and 21 men — on a morning that featured sunshine, warmth and, best of all, no rain or snow.

Fastest in the field this year was Logan Roots with a winning time of 32 minutes and 33 seconds.

In second place was Ian Weir with a time of 34 minutes and 13 seconds, followed by Dominic Bradford in third with a time of 35 minutes and seven seconds.

Geoff Dinbrek was fourth, finishing in 37 minutes and 26 seconds, and Kevin Embacher was fifth, finishing in 38 minutes and 24 seconds.

In the larger women’s field, Hailey Digel was the 2019 winner with a time of 41 minutes and 42 seconds.

Second place went to Laura Scott with a time of 44 minutes and 37 seconds, and third place went to Laura Wells with a time of 46 minutes and 56 seconds.

Rounding out the top five were Sue Bogle in fourth with a time of 47 minutes and 56 seconds and Janet Clarke in fifth with a time of 49 minutes and 29 seconds.

The run was the second of Athletic Yukon’s major events of the season — the first being the Crocus Run on May 5. Next up, aside from the weekly Tuesday night 5-km and Thursday night trail runs, is the Summer Solstice Fun Run and Walk on June 18.

Contact John Hopkins-Hill at john.hopkinshill@yukon-news.com

23rd annual Haeckel Hill Run results

Men’s results

1 Logan Roots 32:33

2 Ian Weir 34:13

3 Dominic Bradford 35:07

4 Geoff Dinbrek 37:26

5 Kevin Embacher 38:24

6 Brian Horton 39:02

7 Thomas Moore 40:34

8 Michael Abbott 41:20

9 Benoit Turcotte 41:29

10 Olivier Roy-Jauvin 44:52

11 Ben Harper 49:01

12 Tom Ullyett (walk) 50:56

13 Terry Joss 53:20

14 Jack Lanigan 53:57

15 Shane Maclellan 55:54

16 Mark Smith 55:57

17 Don White 58:49

18 Robert Gillis 59:10

19 Chris Widrig 1:02:17

20 Noah Bradford 1:05:29

21 Tyler Bradford 1:05:30

Women’s results

1 Hailey Digel 41:42

2 Laura Scott 44:37

3 Laura Wells 46:56

4 Sue Bogle 47:56

5 Janet Clarke 49:29

6 Emilie Stewart-Jones 49:35

7 Sarah Johnson 49:59

8 Hayley Henderson Thur 50:04

9 Annie-Claude Letendre 51:03

10 Emma Seward 51:40

11 Took Omtzigt 54:22

12 Emily Mann 55:21

13 Valerie Bussieres 56:43

14 Angie Sabo 56:56

15 Vanessa Scharf 57:34

16 Prolly Thorpe 57:53

17 Sherri Hogeboom 58:17

18 Jacqueline Moore 59:29

19 Kendra-Ann Kennedy-Brinet 1:00:18

20 Robin Fairburn 1:01:34

21 Cheryl Klippert 1:02:09

22 Christie Harper 1:03:09

23 Bailey Staffen 1:03:09

24 Karen Loos 1:03:50

25 Iliana Stehlin 1:04:54

25 Sonia Smith 1:04:54

27 Bonnie Love (walk) 1:04:26

28 Joanne Van Bibber 1:04:39

29 Robin Sharples 1:05:19

30 Elena Joss 1:07:08

31 Liz Sutton 1:19:27