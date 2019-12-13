Glacier Bears compete at Christmas Cracker swim meet in Victoria

Thomas Gishler, pictured here during the Ryan Downing Memorial Swim Meet in November, had five top-five finishes at the 2019 Pacific Coast Swimming Christmas Cracker Invitational Swim Meet in Victoria, B.C. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)

A group of swimmers from the Whitehorse Glacier Bears were in Victoria for the 2019 Pacific Coast Swimming Christmas Cracker Invitational Swim Meet from Dec. 6 to 8 at Saanich Commonwealth Place. The Glacier Bears returned to Whitehorse with nearly two dozen top-10 finishes, including podium finishes for Thomas Gishler and Mia Barrault.

17th annual PCS Christmas Cracker results

Girls 12 and under 50-m butterfly

1 Kennadie Sheppard 31.89 (LCSC)

6 Kale Massie 34.64

35 Ella German 43.37

45 Katelyn Hirsch 49.32

51 Naomi Pearce 52.22

55 Erin Delaurier 55.15

Girls 13 and 14 50-m butterfly

1 Liv Reich 29.97 (Keyano)

40 Julia Robbins 39.05

Girls 15 and over 50-m butterfly

1 Grace MacDonald 29.21 (UVPCS)

36 Brynna Lalonde 35.24

42 Alexa Mannen 37.66

43 Camilla Hallock 39.64

Boys 12 and under 50-m butterfly

1 Dylan Patrick 31.7 (SKSC)

32 Liam Gishler 52.29

35 Hugh Stopps 1:01.35

Boys 13 and 14 50-m butterfly

1 Bill Dongfang 26.22 (UVPCS)

4 Thomas Gishler 30.19

Girls 12 and under 50-m backstroke

1 Sangyoon Park 35.03 (SwimFaster)

20 Casey Delaurier 42.72

30 Ella Germain 45.27

64 Sienna Thorburn 1:10.71

65 Sophie Gishler 2:03.45

Girls 13 and 14 50-m backstroke

1 Kate Schroeder 29.87 (LOSC)

13 Maddy Mead 34.87

24 Zoe Benitah 38.54

34 Victoria Hallock 51.86

Girls 15 and over 50-m backstroke

1 Sascha Jones 29.65 (SFA)

25 Amelia Wallace 41.90

26 Khushi Brar 47.03

Boys 12 and under 50-m backstroke

1 Andrew Chilton 34.07 (Keyano)

27 Liam Gishler 49.61

Girls 12 and under 50-m breaststroke

1 Breanna Faulkner 38.33

21 Sabine Keesey 48.69

32 Erin Delaurier 58.39

38 Hannah McEachran 1:02.68

46 Sophie Gishler 2:18.66

Girls 15 and over 50-m breaststroke

1 Jamie Hellard 32.27 (UVIC)

4 Mia Barrault 33.68

Boys 12 and under 50-m breaststroke

1 Eric Mrugala 38.17

13 Oliver Cull 47.54

29 Hugh Stopps 1:09.23

30 Elliot Gishler 1:17.85

Boys 15 and over 50-m breaststroke

1 Joshua Kim 39.84 (LOSC)

8 Thomas Bakica 33.51

Girls 12 and under 200-m medley relay

1 ISC ‘A’ 2:09.43

9 WGB ‘A’ 2:33.18

19 WGB ‘B’ 3:17.75

Boys 12 and under 200-m medley relay

1 UVPCS ‘C’ 2:04.48

10 WGB ‘A’ 3:25.22

Girls 15 and over 200-m medley relay

1 UVPCS ‘A’ 1:59.71

10 WGB ‘A’ 2:13.33

16 WGB ‘B’ 2:26.56

19 WGB ‘C’ 2:43.18

Boys 15 and over 200-m medley relay

1 UVPCS ‘A’ 1:45.67

8 WGB ‘A’ 1:57.08

Girls 15 and over 200-m freestyle ‘B’ final

1 Teagan Hunt 2:10.20 (UVPCS)

5 Mia Barrault 2:11.04

Boys 13 and 14 200-m freestyle ‘A’ final

1 Bill Dongfang 1:53.76 (UVPCS)

3 Thomas Gishler 2:03.76

Boys 15 and over 200-m freestyle ‘B’ final

1 Bennett 1:54.45 (RAC)

7 Alex Petriw 2:01.81

Girls 12 and under 200-m freestyle relay

1 ISC ‘A’ 1:55.52

13 WGB ‘A’ 2:22.28

Boys 12 and under 200-m freestyle relay

1 LOSC ‘A’ 2:04.40

10 WGB ‘A’ 3:01.65

Girls 15 and over 200-m freestyle relay

1 UVIC ‘A’ 1:48.39

10 WGB ‘A’ 1:57.60

15 WGB ‘B’ 2:07.09

21 WGB ‘C’ 2:21.06

Boys 15 and over 200-m freestyle relay

1 UVPCS ‘A’ 1:36.97

8 WGB ‘A’ 1:44.13

Boys 13 and 14 400-m freestyle ‘A’ final

1 Bill Dongfang 4:08.63 (UVPCS)

3 Thomas Gishler 4:19.99

Girls 15 and over 100-m breaststroke ‘A’ final

1 Bailey Herbert 1:09.57 (LOSC)

6 Mia Barrault 1:12.78

Boys 15 and over 100-m breaststroke ‘B’ final

1 Oliver Orton 1:08.88 (NRST)

4 Thomas Bakica 1:11.30

Girls 12 and under 200-m backstroke ‘B’ final

1 Valeria Tonix 2:35.95 (ISC)

4 Kale Massie 2:43.37

Girls 15 and over 200-m backstroke ‘B’ final

1 Anna Letkeman 2:29.63 (UVIC)

7 Brooklyn Massie 2:37.50

Boys 15 and over 200-m backstroke ‘B’ final

1 Aidan Harvey 2:15.31

Boys 13 and 14 100-m freestyle ‘A’ final

1 Bill Dongfang 52.91 (UVPCS)

5 Thomas Gishler 58.01

Boys 15 and over 100-m freestyle ‘B’ final

1 Hugh McNeill 51.90 (LOSC)

5 Alex Petriw 54.76

Boys 13 to 14 800-m freestyle

1 Aidan Erickson 8:55.36 (LOSC)

2 Thomas Gishler 9:05.25

Boys 15 and over 800-m freestyle

1 Cale Murdock 8:05.74 (UVPCS)

6 Alex Petriw 9:25.02

Boys 13 and 14 400-m individual medley ‘A’ final

1 Aidan Erickson 4:50.37 (LOSC)

7 Thomas Gishler 5:03.34

Girls 12 and under 100-m butterfly ‘B’ final

1 Eleaunah 1:16.17 (OSC)

2 Kale Massie 1:16.46

Boys 13 and 14 100-m butterfly ‘A’ final

1 Bill Dongfang 56.80 (UVPCS)

6 Thomas Gishler 1:06.27

Boys 15 and over 50-m freestyle ‘B’ final

1 Colten Craig 24.41 (UVIC)

4 Alex Petriw 24.79

Girls 13 and 14 100-m backstroke ‘B’ final

1 Tavin Jacobs 1:08.95 (OSC)

5 Maddy Mead 1:12.17

Boys 15 and over 100-m backstroke ‘A’ final

1 Hugh McNeill 55.73 (LOSC)

8 Aidan Harvey 1:03.69

Girls 15 and over 200-m breaststroke ‘A’ final

1 Bailey Herbert 2:29.83 (LOSC)

2 Mia Barrault 2:35.77

Boys 15 and over 200-m breaststroke ‘B’ final

1 Thomas Bakica 2:32.90