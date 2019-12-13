Thomas Gishler, pictured here during the Ryan Downing Memorial Swim Meet in November, had five top-five finishes at the 2019 Pacific Coast Swimming Christmas Cracker Invitational Swim Meet in Victoria, B.C. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)

Glacier Bears compete at Christmas Cracker swim meet in Victoria

The Whitehorse club had nearly two dozen top-10 finishes

A group of swimmers from the Whitehorse Glacier Bears were in Victoria for the 2019 Pacific Coast Swimming Christmas Cracker Invitational Swim Meet from Dec. 6 to 8 at Saanich Commonwealth Place. The Glacier Bears returned to Whitehorse with nearly two dozen top-10 finishes, including podium finishes for Thomas Gishler and Mia Barrault.

17th annual PCS Christmas Cracker results

Girls 12 and under 50-m butterfly

1 Kennadie Sheppard 31.89 (LCSC)
6 Kale Massie 34.64
35 Ella German 43.37
45 Katelyn Hirsch 49.32
51 Naomi Pearce 52.22
55 Erin Delaurier 55.15

Girls 13 and 14 50-m butterfly

1 Liv Reich 29.97 (Keyano)
40 Julia Robbins 39.05

Girls 15 and over 50-m butterfly

1 Grace MacDonald 29.21 (UVPCS)
36 Brynna Lalonde 35.24
42 Alexa Mannen 37.66
43 Camilla Hallock 39.64

Boys 12 and under 50-m butterfly

1 Dylan Patrick 31.7 (SKSC)
32 Liam Gishler 52.29
35 Hugh Stopps 1:01.35

Boys 13 and 14 50-m butterfly

1 Bill Dongfang 26.22 (UVPCS)
4 Thomas Gishler 30.19

Girls 12 and under 50-m backstroke

1 Sangyoon Park 35.03 (SwimFaster)
20 Casey Delaurier 42.72
30 Ella Germain 45.27
64 Sienna Thorburn 1:10.71
65 Sophie Gishler 2:03.45

Girls 13 and 14 50-m backstroke

1 Kate Schroeder 29.87 (LOSC)
13 Maddy Mead 34.87
24 Zoe Benitah 38.54
34 Victoria Hallock 51.86

Girls 15 and over 50-m backstroke

1 Sascha Jones 29.65 (SFA)
25 Amelia Wallace 41.90
26 Khushi Brar 47.03

Boys 12 and under 50-m backstroke

1 Andrew Chilton 34.07 (Keyano)
27 Liam Gishler 49.61

Girls 12 and under 50-m breaststroke

1 Breanna Faulkner 38.33
21 Sabine Keesey 48.69
32 Erin Delaurier 58.39
38 Hannah McEachran 1:02.68
46 Sophie Gishler 2:18.66

Girls 15 and over 50-m breaststroke

1 Jamie Hellard 32.27 (UVIC)
4 Mia Barrault 33.68

Boys 12 and under 50-m breaststroke

1 Eric Mrugala 38.17
13 Oliver Cull 47.54
29 Hugh Stopps 1:09.23
30 Elliot Gishler 1:17.85

Boys 15 and over 50-m breaststroke

1 Joshua Kim 39.84 (LOSC)
8 Thomas Bakica 33.51

Girls 12 and under 200-m medley relay

1 ISC ‘A’ 2:09.43
9 WGB ‘A’ 2:33.18
19 WGB ‘B’ 3:17.75

Boys 12 and under 200-m medley relay

1 UVPCS ‘C’ 2:04.48
10 WGB ‘A’ 3:25.22

Girls 15 and over 200-m medley relay

1 UVPCS ‘A’ 1:59.71
10 WGB ‘A’ 2:13.33
16 WGB ‘B’ 2:26.56
19 WGB ‘C’ 2:43.18

Boys 15 and over 200-m medley relay

1 UVPCS ‘A’ 1:45.67
8 WGB ‘A’ 1:57.08

Girls 15 and over 200-m freestyle ‘B’ final

1 Teagan Hunt 2:10.20 (UVPCS)
5 Mia Barrault 2:11.04

Boys 13 and 14 200-m freestyle ‘A’ final

1 Bill Dongfang 1:53.76 (UVPCS)
3 Thomas Gishler 2:03.76

Boys 15 and over 200-m freestyle ‘B’ final

1 Bennett 1:54.45 (RAC)
7 Alex Petriw 2:01.81

Girls 12 and under 200-m freestyle relay

1 ISC ‘A’ 1:55.52
13 WGB ‘A’ 2:22.28

Boys 12 and under 200-m freestyle relay

1 LOSC ‘A’ 2:04.40
10 WGB ‘A’ 3:01.65

Girls 15 and over 200-m freestyle relay

1 UVIC ‘A’ 1:48.39
10 WGB ‘A’ 1:57.60
15 WGB ‘B’ 2:07.09
21 WGB ‘C’ 2:21.06

Boys 15 and over 200-m freestyle relay

1 UVPCS ‘A’ 1:36.97
8 WGB ‘A’ 1:44.13

Boys 13 and 14 400-m freestyle ‘A’ final

1 Bill Dongfang 4:08.63 (UVPCS)
3 Thomas Gishler 4:19.99

Girls 15 and over 100-m breaststroke ‘A’ final

1 Bailey Herbert 1:09.57 (LOSC)
6 Mia Barrault 1:12.78

Boys 15 and over 100-m breaststroke ‘B’ final

1 Oliver Orton 1:08.88 (NRST)
4 Thomas Bakica 1:11.30

Girls 12 and under 200-m backstroke ‘B’ final

1 Valeria Tonix 2:35.95 (ISC)
4 Kale Massie 2:43.37

Girls 15 and over 200-m backstroke ‘B’ final

1 Anna Letkeman 2:29.63 (UVIC)
7 Brooklyn Massie 2:37.50

Boys 15 and over 200-m backstroke ‘B’ final

1 Aidan Harvey 2:15.31

Boys 13 and 14 100-m freestyle ‘A’ final

1 Bill Dongfang 52.91 (UVPCS)
5 Thomas Gishler 58.01

Boys 15 and over 100-m freestyle ‘B’ final

1 Hugh McNeill 51.90 (LOSC)
5 Alex Petriw 54.76

Boys 13 to 14 800-m freestyle

1 Aidan Erickson 8:55.36 (LOSC)
2 Thomas Gishler 9:05.25

Boys 15 and over 800-m freestyle

1 Cale Murdock 8:05.74 (UVPCS)
6 Alex Petriw 9:25.02

Boys 13 and 14 400-m individual medley ‘A’ final

1 Aidan Erickson 4:50.37 (LOSC)
7 Thomas Gishler 5:03.34

Girls 12 and under 100-m butterfly ‘B’ final

1 Eleaunah 1:16.17 (OSC)
2 Kale Massie 1:16.46

Boys 13 and 14 100-m butterfly ‘A’ final

1 Bill Dongfang 56.80 (UVPCS)
6 Thomas Gishler 1:06.27

Boys 15 and over 50-m freestyle ‘B’ final

1 Colten Craig 24.41 (UVIC)
4 Alex Petriw 24.79

Girls 13 and 14 100-m backstroke ‘B’ final

1 Tavin Jacobs 1:08.95 (OSC)
5 Maddy Mead 1:12.17

Boys 15 and over 100-m backstroke ‘A’ final

1 Hugh McNeill 55.73 (LOSC)
8 Aidan Harvey 1:03.69

Girls 15 and over 200-m breaststroke ‘A’ final

1 Bailey Herbert 2:29.83 (LOSC)
2 Mia Barrault 2:35.77

Boys 15 and over 200-m breaststroke ‘B’ final

1 Thomas Bakica 2:32.90

