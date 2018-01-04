Getting a kick out of the new year

John Hopkins-Hill/Yukon News during the women’s final of the Insomnia Tournament on Dec. 31 at Vanier Catholic Secondary School.

The 2017 Insomnia Christmas Tournament happened at Vanier Catholic Secondary School over the weekend.

The indoor soccer tournament with 10 men’s teams and six women’s teams kicked off on Dec. 28 and wrapped up with the finals on Dec. 31.

On the men’s side of the bracket, RDFC defeated the 91 Grizzlies in the final 5-3 to win the tournament.

The women’s winners were Charly’s Angels after a 7-3 win against JBD in the final match.

Organizer Alejandro Pulido said the tournament was again a success, and that changes to honour Donny Richardson were well received.

“It was another successful tournament,” said Pulido. “There was lots of good feedback from everyone and we had a good feeling of community throughout the tournament.”

The MVP trophy, awarded to the most valuable player in each division, was renamed the Donny Richardson Award and all players received shirts with Richardson’s name and number on the back.

The Donny Richardson Award was given to Coty Fraser on the men’s side and Sam Burgess was the female winner.

Recognition was also given to the top goal scorers in the tournament, with Matthias Hartmann winning on the men’s side and Malorie Hanson on the women’s side.

After all the games were done, the tournament wrapped up with a reception at the Whitehorse Curling Club, where Pulido said many of the players were able to ring in the new year together.

