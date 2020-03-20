Whitehorse biathlete Nadia Moser, pictured here at an event in 2016, finished up the IBU World Cup season in Finland. (Richard Boruta/Biathlon Alberta Training Centre)

Final IBU World Cup event ends early

The mixed relay events were cancelled as measures to combat COVID-19 ramped up

The International Biathlon Union’s final World Cup event of the season was in Kontiolahti, Finland, from March 12-14.

Originally scheduled to include three days of racing, the IBU announced on March 13 that the mixed relay events, scheduled for March 15, would not take place.

Whitehorse’s Nadia Moser and her Canadian team concluded this season’s competition with women’s sprint and pursuit competitions on March 13 and 14 respectively.

In the women’s 7.5-kilometre sprint competition, Germany’s Denise Herrmann finished first with a time of 20 minutes and 0.5 seconds.

Another German, Franziska Preuss, finished second just 20.1 seconds behind Herrmann. Norway’s Tiril Eckhoff was third, 32.3 seconds behind the winner.

Emma Lunder was the top Canadian, finishing in 36th position.

Moser finished 56th with a time two minutes and 21.9 seconds off the lead.

Rounding out the Canadian results was Emily Dickon who finished 66th.

The next day, France’s Julia Simon won the women’s 10-km pursuit competition with a time of 30 minutes and 43.5 seconds.

Selina Gasparin of Switzerland finished second, 17.3 seconds back of Simon, and Italian Lisa Vittozzi was 20.9 seconds off the lead in third place.

Lunder was again the top Canadian, this time finishing 31st.

Moser finished six minutes and 18.9 seconds behind Simon in 54th position.

Per the IBU website, Moser finished 85th overall on this year’s IBU World Cup.

