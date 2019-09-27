Dylan Cozens assigned to Lethbridge

Dylan Cozens assigned to Lethbridge

The Buffalo Sabres assigned Whitehorse’s Dylan Cozens to the Lethbridge Hurricanes of the WHL on Sept. 26 after the 18-year-old forward impressed many in the Sabres organization with his play in three preseason games.

Sabres general manager Jason Botterill made it clear to the media and the public from the time the club selected Cozens seventh overall in the NHL entry draft that he would be a longshot to make the club out of his first training camp.

Cozens returns to the Hurricanes, where he finished last season with 34 goals and 50 points in 68 regular season games.

Sabres head coach Ralph Krueger said Cozens has a bright future with the club, but isn’t ready for the 82-game grind of an NHL season.

“This decision today is about the development and the future of an outstanding young man and athlete,” said Krueger. “Dylan has been a joy to be around as a coach since the draft where I met him the first time. The way he dealt with the adversity of the injury to his hand – he could have easily slipped out of rookie camp with that, but no, he fought his way into that.”

Krueger added that while his first week at training camp was “tentative,” Cozens quickly adapted and showed improvement in his second week.

“We believe he goes away from here a better player than when we drafted him and we believe he’s going to come back and make a very hard push for being part of this team next year.”

(John Hopkins-Hill)

Previous story
Dylan Cozens continues preseason push for Buffalo Sabres roster spot

Just Posted

Federal candidates weigh-in on environmental issues in the Yukon

Environmental organizations layout issues they think should be addressed by the next MP

Dylan Cozens assigned to Lethbridge

Dylan Cozens assigned to Lethbridge The Buffalo Sabres assigned Whitehorse’s Dylan Cozens… Continue reading

Whitehorse man pleads guilty in severe domestic abuse case

The Crown is considering an application for a long-term or dangerous offender designation

Pilot project aims to address gaps in Yukon’s nominee program

The new program will launch in January 2020

Tahltan mining leader to be inducted into Canadian Mining Hall of Fame

P. Jerry Asp said he received a letter about the news on Sept. 10

COMMENTARY: It’s time to commit to age-friendly communities

Lillian Nakamura Maguire Oct. 1 is the International Day of Older Persons.… Continue reading

Dylan Cozens continues preseason push for Buffalo Sabres roster spot

Whitehorse’s Dylan Cozens continues to impress during the NHL preseason with the… Continue reading

Athletics Yukon hosts Cross Country Championships

Ninety-one runners in 12 divisions competed at the event

Commentary: How Yukon’s federal election candidates would tackle the opioid crisis

Esther Armstrong The overdose crisis continues to have a devastating impact on… Continue reading

Yukonomist: Election 2019: Almost as fun as a hockey pool

The federal election has officially kicked off, and just in time. The… Continue reading

Yukon skateboarders compete at Skate Comp 2019

The event featured nearly two dozen skaters from across the territory and beyond

History Hunter: Is there more film buried in the Klondike?

Thousands made the arduous journey to the Klondike in 1898. Many never… Continue reading

Yukon climbing groups gather for end of season celebration

“It was fantastic. It was a great showing”

Most Read