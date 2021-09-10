Drivers asked to be aware of runners, watch speeds during KRR

Sport Yukon is issuing a notice to drivers to make them aware of the runners and walkers in the “Kinda” Klondike Road Relay on Sept. 11.
The race will begin at the B.C./Yukon border on the South Klondike Highway at 7 a.m. The race will join the Alaska Highway at the Carcross Cutoff toward and into Miles Canyon.
The race finishes at Shipyards Park at 7 p.m.
Sport Yukon is asking drivers to please watch their speed and take care with “our runners, walkers and volunteers.”
