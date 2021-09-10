Drivers asked to be aware of runners, watch speeds during KRR

The KRR will take place Sept. 11 and Sport Yukon is asking drivers to be careful on the highways

Drivers are asked to watch for runners, walkers participating in the 2021 ‘Kinda’ Klondike Road Relay. (Tom Patrick/Yukon News)

Sport Yukon is issuing a notice to drivers to make them aware of the runners and walkers in the “Kinda” Klondike Road Relay on Sept. 11.

The race will begin at the B.C./Yukon border on the South Klondike Highway at 7 a.m. The race will join the Alaska Highway at the Carcross Cutoff toward and into Miles Canyon.

The race finishes at Shipyards Park at 7 p.m.

Sport Yukon is asking drivers to please watch their speed and take care with “our runners, walkers and volunteers.”

