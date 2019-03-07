Alex Rochat and her team head down the trail at the start of the Yukon Brewing Twister Race on Feb. 24 near Takhini hot springs. Rochat was one of five teams in the 25-mile fun run category. (John Hopkins-Hill/Yukon News)

DPSAY’s Twister series takes on Takhini hot springs

Twenty-two participants in four categories for this year’s Yukon Brewing Twister Race

The Dog Powered Sports Association of the Yukon (DPSAY) held the Yukon Brewing Twister Race on Feb. 24 at the Takhini hot springs outside Whitehorse.

Sunshine, blue skies and temperatures well above the -30 C cutoff temperature made for a day on the trails enjoyed by all.

This year’s race not only included the 10-mile (16-kilometre) sled and skijor categories and recreational four-mile (6.5-km) category, but a longer 25-mile (40-km) course as well.

Organizers explained the extra course was included in part because of the slow start to the season due to low snowfall.

The five participants in the 25-mile race each completed the course in different ways, leading DPSAY to turn the race into a “fun run” and reimburse the entry fees.

Next up for DPSAY is the Granger Grind on March 9 and 10, a 100-mile (160-km) race starting in Mount Lorne.

Results

10-mile sled

1 Alena Tryznova 54:46

2 Christiane Champeval 67:10

3 Cindy Baker-Hawkins 68:35

4 Nikolas Schmidt 77:10

10-mile skijor

1 Virginia Sarrazin 51:37

2 Claudia Wickert 64:56

3 Lindsay Caskanette 68:10

4 Bob Sagar 75:05

Four-mile recreational

1 Nadele Flynn (ski) 28:02

2 Stephan Blust (sled) 34:28

3 Martin Haefele (ski) 36:00

4 Syvanna Schmidt (sled) 42:14

5 John Carson (kicksled) 47:38

6 Berenike Ziemert (canicross) 51:40

7 Karen Loos (ski) 53:10

8 Andre Bourcier (kicksled) 56:42

9 Kathryn MacDonald (kicksled) 59:20

25-mile fun run

Alex Rochat

Claudia Beer

Fabian Schmitz

Jonathan Lucas

Stephanie Routley

 

Stephanie Routley and her team race in the Yukon Brewing Twister Race on Feb. 24 near Takhini hot springs. Routley was one of five mushers in the 25-mile fun run category. (John Hopkins-Hill/Yukon News)

Christiane Champeval brakes as she and her team come out of a corner, kicking snow up into the sunlight. Champeval finished second in the 10-mile sled category of the Yukon Brewing Twister Race on Feb. 24 at Takhini hot springs. (John Hopkins-Hill/Yukon News)

Lindsay Caskanette and her three dogs prepare for the first corner during the Yukon Brewing Twister race on Feb. 24 at Takhini hot springs. Caskanette finished third in the 10-mile skijor category. (John Hopkins-Hill/Yukon News)

Virginia Sarrazin and her dogs enter the first corner during the Yukon Brewing Twister race on Feb. 24 at Takhini hot springs. Sarrazin won the 10-mile skijor category. (John Hopkins-Hill/Yukon News)

Bob Sagar starts out during the Yukon Brewing Twister Race on Feb. 24. Sagar finished fourth in the 10-mile skijor category. (John Hopkins-Hill/Yukon News)

Whitehorse’s Beatty and Nishikawa finish competition at FIS Nordic World Ski Championships

DPSAY's Twister series takes on Takhini hot springs

Twenty-two participants in four categories for this year’s Yukon Brewing Twister Race

