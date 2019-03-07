DPSAY’s Twister series takes on Takhini hot springs

The Dog Powered Sports Association of the Yukon (DPSAY) held the Yukon Brewing Twister Race on Feb. 24 at the Takhini hot springs outside Whitehorse.
Sunshine, blue skies and temperatures well above the -30 C cutoff temperature made for a day on the trails enjoyed by all.
This year’s race not only included the 10-mile (16-kilometre) sled and skijor categories and recreational four-mile (6.5-km) category, but a longer 25-mile (40-km) course as well.
Organizers explained the extra course was included in part because of the slow start to the season due to low snowfall.
The five participants in the 25-mile race each completed the course in different ways, leading DPSAY to turn the race into a “fun run” and reimburse the entry fees.
Next up for DPSAY is the Granger Grind on March 9 and 10, a 100-mile (160-km) race starting in Mount Lorne.
Results
10-mile sled
1 Alena Tryznova 54:46
2 Christiane Champeval 67:10
3 Cindy Baker-Hawkins 68:35
4 Nikolas Schmidt 77:10
10-mile skijor
1 Virginia Sarrazin 51:37
2 Claudia Wickert 64:56
3 Lindsay Caskanette 68:10
4 Bob Sagar 75:05
Four-mile recreational
1 Nadele Flynn (ski) 28:02
2 Stephan Blust (sled) 34:28
3 Martin Haefele (ski) 36:00
4 Syvanna Schmidt (sled) 42:14
5 John Carson (kicksled) 47:38
6 Berenike Ziemert (canicross) 51:40
7 Karen Loos (ski) 53:10
8 Andre Bourcier (kicksled) 56:42
9 Kathryn MacDonald (kicksled) 59:20
25-mile fun run
Alex Rochat
Claudia Beer
Fabian Schmitz
Jonathan Lucas
Stephanie Routley