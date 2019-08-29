Discovery Days Fastball Tournament knocks one out of the park

Crystal Schick/Yukon News Sarah Wallz pitches for Whitehorse’s Royal Flush Plumbers during Discovery Days fastball action against the N.W.T in Dawson City on Aug. 18. Whitehorse lost the game to the N.W.T. 6-0. The annual Discovery Days Fastball Tournament was Aug. 16 to 19 in Dawson City. Crystal Schick/Yukon News Whitehorse’s Royal Flush Plumbers’ Currie Dixon is able to crank one off N.W.T pitcher Steve Thomas in Dawson City on Aug. 18, 2019.

Teams endured cold and windy, albeit sunny, conditions for the four-day tournament held at Minto Park and the Crocus Bluff Ball Fields.

In addition to the on-field action, spectators and players alike enjoyed the concession stand, beer garden, lawn games and a home-run derby.

