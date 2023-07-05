Crowds cheer start of paddling race on Yukon River

The horn sounded at Rotary Peace Park on Tuesday morning, signalling the start of the 2023 Yukon River Quest (Amy Kenny/Yukon News) Paddlers line up around 8 a.m., chatting with crew members and making sure they have everything they’ll need over the next few days on the water for the Yukon River Quest. (Amy Kenny/Yukon News) A participant in this year’s Yukon River Quest lashes down the last of his gear half an hour before the beginning of the race. (Amy Kenny/Yukon News) Three paddlers survey the scene on the banks of the Yukon River and wish each other luck on the water. Pictured from left to right are Sandra Schuschkleb (65) of Whitehorse, who’s paddling a solo kayak, Wayne Anderson (79) of Calgary, Alta., who’s paddling a solo kayak, and Matthew Smith (69) of Calgary, Alta., who’s paddling a solo canoe. (Amy Kenny/Yukon News) It was sunny with a south wind on Tuesday morning when the boats left Rotary Peace Park for the Yukon River Quest. (Amy Kenny/Yukon News) Crowds gathered on both sides of the Yukon River to cheer teams on their way from Whitehorse to Dawson City. (Amy Kenny/Yukon News)

Standing on the start line of the Yukon River Quest on the morning of July 4, Josh Apostol’s only goal was to eventually find himself standing on a finish line.

His brother, John Apostol, was slightly more competitive. The Whitehorse siblings, 20 and 28, are in a tandem canoe sponsored by Kilrich Building Centre. John said they’ve been training five times a week, two hours at a time, for the last three months. They got in the water as soon as there was enough open water to be on it.

“We’re trying to finish in less than 50 hours,” John said.

“Finish,” Josh said, correcting him. “Finish and then whatever comes after that is a bonus.”

When the horn signalled the start of the race at Rotary Peace Park at 9 a.m., the pair had 715 kilometres ahead of them to debate it.

It’s a long time to talk. It’s also a long time to hold the lead the pair had after pushing off the shore and taking a position at the front of a pack of 57 teams.

That number is slightly down from 2022, according to Mark Kelly, communications coordinator for the race.

So too is the water level. In 2022, high water levels led to a number of records being set. There were new records in multiple categories, including men’s stand-up paddleboard, men’s solo canoe, women’s tandem canoe, men’s tandem kayak, women’s tandem kayak, women’s four-person canoe, mixed four-person canoe, half-quest and men’s four-person canoe. The latter crossed the finish line in 39:08:12, beating a record that had stood since 2008.

On the morning of July 4, the sun was out. A south wind pushed 140 paddlers. They came from countries across the globe, including Canada, the United States, Australia, Belgium, Germany, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

The earliest paddlers are expected to come into Dawson City on the morning of July 6.

The race cut-off time is 6 p.m. on July 7.

