Cross Country Yukon hosts classic race

Abigail Jirousek, left, is tailed by Brian Horton while climbing a hill during the Cross Country Yukon January Classic in Whitehorse on Jan. 23. Jirousek finished second in the U16 girls category. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News)Abigail Jirousek, left, is tailed by Brian Horton while climbing a hill during the Cross Country Yukon January Classic in Whitehorse on Jan. 23. Jirousek finished second in the U16 girls category. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News)
Finegand Bradford during the Cross Country Yukon January Classic in Whitehorse on Jan. 23. Bradford finished third in the U16 boys category. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News)Finegand Bradford during the Cross Country Yukon January Classic in Whitehorse on Jan. 23. Bradford finished third in the U16 boys category. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News)
Joe Morrison powers up a hill during the Cross Country Yukon January Classic in Whitehorse on Jan. 23. Morrison placed 12th in the masters men category.(Crystal Schick/Yukon News)Joe Morrison powers up a hill during the Cross Country Yukon January Classic in Whitehorse on Jan. 23. Morrison placed 12th in the masters men category.(Crystal Schick/Yukon News)
Tess Cairns-McDowell, left, and Isla Hupe race to cross the finish line at the Cross Country Yukon January Classic in Whitehorse on Jan. 23, 2021. Cairns-McDowell placed sixth in the U16 girls category and Hupe placed fourth in the U18 girls category. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News)Tess Cairns-McDowell, left, and Isla Hupe race to cross the finish line at the Cross Country Yukon January Classic in Whitehorse on Jan. 23, 2021. Cairns-McDowell placed sixth in the U16 girls category and Hupe placed fourth in the U18 girls category. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News)
A group of kids race towards the finish line during the Cross Country Yukon January Classic in Whitehorse on Jan. 23. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News)A group of kids race towards the finish line during the Cross Country Yukon January Classic in Whitehorse on Jan. 23. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News)

Cross Country Yukon hosted a classic technique cross-country ski race on Jan. 23, dubbed the January Classic, at the Whitehorse Cross Country Ski Club.

Dozens of skiers competed in 11 categories.

Skiers in the U16, U18, U20, senior and masters categories all skied 7.5 kilometres – two 3.75-km loops – and skiers in the U14 categories skied 3.75-km.

The fastest overall skier in a 7.5-km category was Caelan Pangman McLean, who won the senior men category with a time of 22 minutes and 37 seconds. Second place in the category and second-fastest overall was Colin Abbott with a time of 22 minutes and 38 seconds.

Third place overall went to John Parry, who won the masters men category with a time of 24 minutes and 15 seconds.

The fastest woman of the day was Emilie Stewart-Jones with a time of 25 minutes and 59 seconds in the senior women category. Constance Lapointe was the second fastest woman, winning the U16 girls category in 26 minutes and 15 seconds. U20 women category winner Sonjaa Schmidt finished in 26 minutes and 28 seconds, ranking third among women.

U16 girls 7.5-km classic mass start results

1 Constance Lapointe 26:15.0

2 Abigail Jirousek 27:51.0

3 Sophia Giangrande 28:16.0

4 Sadie Cairns-McDowell 31:25.0

5 Aniela Hanley 31:59.0

6 Tess Cairns-McDowell 33:37.0

DNF Sophie Molgat

DNS Kalia Graham

U18 girls 7.5-km classic mass start results

1 Kate Mason 28:15.0

2 Bella Mouchet 28:34.0

3 Maude Molgat 30:00.0

4 Isla Hupe 33:35.0

U20 women 7.5-km classic mass start results

1 Sonjaa Schmidt 26:28.0

Senior women 7.5-km classic mass start results

1 Emilie Stewart-Jones 25:59.0

Masters women 7.5-km classic mass start results

1 Kirstenn Magnusson 31:55.0

2 Laura Salmon 32:42.0

3 Heather Milligan 33:18.0

4 Sarah Johnson 33:52.0

DNS Aisha Montgomery

U16 boys 7.5-km classic mass start results

1 Cole Germain 24:17.0

2 Simon Connell 24:41.0

3 Finnegan Gallant 30:44.0

U18 boys 7.5-km classic mass start results

1 Isidore Champagne 24:47.0

2 Noah Connell 24:49.0

3 Aleix Sarin-Toews 32:19.0

Senior men 7.5-km classic mass start results

1 Caelan Pangman McLean 22:37.0

2 Colin Abbott 22:38.0

Masters men 7.5-km classic mass start results

1 John Parry 24:15.0

2 Matthias Purdon 24:19.0

3 Dominic Bradford 24:33.0

4 Simon Lapointe 25:57.0

5 John Stamp 27:15.0

6 Brian Horton 27:42.0

7 Jonathan Kerr 28:51.0

8 Kevin Embacher 29:03.0

9 Jean-Paul Molgat 29:32.0

10 Daniel Dreissetz 30:07.0

11 Jean-Francois Blouin 33:15.0

12 Joe Morrison 39:08.0

U14 girls 3.75-km classic mass start results

1 Aramintha Bradford 14:14.0

2 Cheyenne Tirschmann 15:08.0

3 Juliet Crowe 16:34.0

4 Sarah Svoboda 17:26.0

5 Maura Gallant 19:47.0

DNS Emma Waldron

U14 boys 3.75-km class mass start results

1 Nicolas Giangrande 13:28.0

2 Jonah McConnell 14:17.0

3 Finegand Bradford 15:21.0

4 Nicholas Connell 15:28.0

5 Heron Land-Gillis 15:40.0

6 Jan Zumer-Brewis 15:41.0

7 Finnian Hanley 19:21.0

