Cross Country Yukon hosts classic race

Cross Country Yukon hosted a classic technique cross-country ski race on Jan. 23, dubbed the January Classic, at the Whitehorse Cross Country Ski Club.
Dozens of skiers competed in 11 categories.
Skiers in the U16, U18, U20, senior and masters categories all skied 7.5 kilometres – two 3.75-km loops – and skiers in the U14 categories skied 3.75-km.
The fastest overall skier in a 7.5-km category was Caelan Pangman McLean, who won the senior men category with a time of 22 minutes and 37 seconds. Second place in the category and second-fastest overall was Colin Abbott with a time of 22 minutes and 38 seconds.
Third place overall went to John Parry, who won the masters men category with a time of 24 minutes and 15 seconds.
The fastest woman of the day was Emilie Stewart-Jones with a time of 25 minutes and 59 seconds in the senior women category. Constance Lapointe was the second fastest woman, winning the U16 girls category in 26 minutes and 15 seconds. U20 women category winner Sonjaa Schmidt finished in 26 minutes and 28 seconds, ranking third among women.
Contact John Hopkins-Hill at john.hopkinshill@yukon-news.com
cross country skiing
Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here