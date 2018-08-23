CanWest Games include Yukon CrossFitters

Four Yukoners took part in the three day competition in Coquitlam, B.C.

Mark Dainton competes at the CanWest Games on July 28 in Coquitlam, B.C. Dainton finished 33rd overall in the elite men category. (Erin Schultz/Submitted)

The CanWest Games brought together Western Canada’s top CrossFit athletes in Coquitlam, B.C., for a three-day competition on July 27, 28 and 29, and four Yukoners were part of the field of 867 athletes.

Cliff Schultz, Alex Schultz, Mark Dainton and Melissa Laluk all earned spots for the event through an online qualifier consisting of four workouts spread over two weeks.

This was the second individual competition for Cliff Schultz and the first for Alex Schultz, Dainton and Laluk.

Cliff Schultz competed in the masters men category, finishing 12th overall out of a field of 20.

Alex Schultz finished seventh overall in the teen men category — he was the youngest competitor in the field — and was fifth in four of the workouts.

Dainton was 33rd overall in the elite men category, including a first-place finish in an event called “the mountain.”

Laluk’s best finish was 17th overall in the “pain cave” event and she placed 30th overall in the elite women category.

At the competition, athletes competed in eight different workouts designed to measure strength and fitness through a variety of different movements.

The first workout involved establishing a one-rep maximum squat clean thruster and then completing as many reps as possible of 60 per cent of the individual’s maximum.

The second workout, dubbed “fired up” involved athletes completing 20 burpee box jumps, a 400-metre run, 30 chest-to-bar pullups and 30 dumbbell ground-to-overhead lifts followed by handstand walking for the remainder of the 10 minute time limit.

In the “grip it and rip it” workout, athletes were required to establish a one-rep maximum snatch.

The “pain cave” included a yoke carry, shuttle run, wall jump-overs, farmers carry, another shuttle run, a second farmers carry, a third shuttle run, more wall jump-overs, a second yoke carry and a fourth shuttle run.

“The mountain” was next and consisted of four minutes of as many rounds as possible of two ring muscle-ups, four strict handstand pushps and an eight-calorie ski erg. After a one minute rest, athletes moved on to as many rounds as possible of three bar muscle ups, six kipping handstand push-ups and a 10-calorie ski erg.

Next up for athletes was “iron paradise,” made up of nine deadlifts, six hanging power cleans and three shoulder to overhead presses, all within eight minutes.

Athletes then moved into “the hustle” workout. It consisted of as many rounds as possible in eight minutes of a 20 calorie bike, 30 toes to bar, another 20 calorie bike, six rope climbs, a third 20 calorie bike and 30 overhead squats.

Next was three attempts to complete the agility circuit as fast as possible.

The top 12 athletes in each category also moved on to complete a final workout, “SuperNova,” which consisted of three rounds of 10 heavy wall balls and 35 double-unders followed immediately by three rounds of six mini axel bar front squats and three d-ball cleans.

