Canada Cup freestyle skiing returning to Mount Sima

Dylan Reed, representing the Yukon, gets big air during the 2017 Canada Cup event at Mount Sima. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News Files)

A former mainstay of the Yukon’s early-season ski calendar will be making a return this year after COVID disruptions.

The Toyo Tires Yukon Slopestyle/Big Air Canada Cup will be back at Mount Sima from Nov. 30 to Dec. 4. The event, which both kicks off the Canada Cup series and has been an important part of Mount Sima’s preseason in past years, was stopped in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are very excited to be hosting the Canada Cup again,” said Yukon Freestyle Ski Association president Stephanie Robertson.

“This event attracts some of the best up-and-coming freestyle skiers in the country and we can’t wait to show them how great the Yukon and Mount Sima are.”

The Canada Cup event consists of training sessions on Nov. 30 and Dec. 1 and then competitions in the following days.

The big air competition will be held Dec. 2 and its finals will be that same evening.

Qualifiers for slopestyle will be held on Dec. 3 and finals will be the following day.

Five Yukon skiers are registered for the competition: Alex Wilson, Charlie Fidler, Isaac Maddocks, Jacob Robertson, and Jason McKay. They will compete in both big air and slopestyle.

