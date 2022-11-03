Dylan Reed, representing the Yukon, gets big air during the 2017 Canada Cup event at Mount Sima. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News Files)

Dylan Reed, representing the Yukon, gets big air during the 2017 Canada Cup event at Mount Sima. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News Files)

Canada Cup freestyle skiing returning to Mount Sima

2021 event was cancelled due to the pandemic

A former mainstay of the Yukon’s early-season ski calendar will be making a return this year after COVID disruptions.

The Toyo Tires Yukon Slopestyle/Big Air Canada Cup will be back at Mount Sima from Nov. 30 to Dec. 4. The event, which both kicks off the Canada Cup series and has been an important part of Mount Sima’s preseason in past years, was stopped in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are very excited to be hosting the Canada Cup again,” said Yukon Freestyle Ski Association president Stephanie Robertson.

“This event attracts some of the best up-and-coming freestyle skiers in the country and we can’t wait to show them how great the Yukon and Mount Sima are.”

The Canada Cup event consists of training sessions on Nov. 30 and Dec. 1 and then competitions in the following days.

The big air competition will be held Dec. 2 and its finals will be that same evening.

Qualifiers for slopestyle will be held on Dec. 3 and finals will be the following day.

Five Yukon skiers are registered for the competition: Alex Wilson, Charlie Fidler, Isaac Maddocks, Jacob Robertson, and Jason McKay. They will compete in both big air and slopestyle.

Contact Jim Elliot at jim.elliot@yukon-news.com

skiing

Previous story
Yukon Judokas win in British Columbia

Just Posted

Neil Hartling was one of several delegates to speak out on the proposed Official Community Plan during the first public hearing on Sept. 12. Ahead of the meeting, he presented his argument with a sign outside city hall. Council is putting off a second public hearing until changes members voted on are incorporated into the proposed plan. (Stephanie Waddell/Yukon News)
Whitehorse city council delays next public hearing for Official Community Plan

Single-use paper bags will be banned in the new year. (Mikhail Nilov/Pexels)
Yukon banning single-use paper bags

The former Coast High Country Inn, seen on Nov. 2, 2022, could turn into temporary housing before it gets converted into a social housing project. (Dana Hatherly/Yukon News)
Former Whitehorse hotel could convert into temporary housing for winter

Traffic moves along Second Avenue near Main Street on Nov. 1, 2022. The City of Whitehorse has released a summary report of input received for the city’s upcoming Transportation Master Plan. The report shows many who live in Whitehorse use vehicles to get around town, but want to see more options for active transportation. (Stephanie Waddell/Yukon News)
Whitehorse residents want more transportation options, council hears