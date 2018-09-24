Athletics Yukon holds cross country championships

Runners as young as three turned out for the competition

Runners begin the ascent up Telemark Hill at the Yukon Cross Country Championships on Sept. 23. (John Hopkins-Hill/Yukon News)

Athletics Yukon hosted the Yukon Cross Country Championships at the Whitehorse Cross Country Ski Club on Sept. 23.

With distances ranging from 500 metres to 8,000 metres, 44 runners competed in 22 different categories.

The day kicked off with a 500-metre race for runners under the age of six. Of the seven participants, five-year-old Mallory Horton was the fastest with a time of two minutes and one second. Finn Morash was second with a time of two minutes and 12 seconds, followed by Tommy MacGillivray in third with a time of two minutes and 14 seconds.

In the 1,000-metre race for eight year olds, Griffin MacGillivray was first in three minutes and 13 seconds. Charlotte Smith was the fastest female with a time of three minutes and 35 seconds, followed by Emily Kralisch-Sequin in three minutes and 49 seconds.

Three nine-year-olds raced 1,500 metres, with Micah McConnell finishing first in four minutes and 39 seconds. Gregory Freeman and Kieran Horton were second and third with times of four minutes and 51 seconds and four minutes, and 53 seconds respectively.

The 2,000-metre race included 11 runners aged 10 and 11. Jonah McConnell was the fastest overall with a time of eight minute and 47 seconds. The fastest female was Aramintha Bradford with a time of 10 minutes and 42 seconds.

In the 3,000-metre race for 14- and 15-year-olds, Noah Connell was first after finishing in 11 minute and 30 seconds, followed by Kate Mason in 11 minutes and 37 seconds.

The 6,000-metre race, three laps of the 2,000m course, included 11 runners. The fastest overall was Maura Sullivan with a time of 26 minutes and 43 seconds, followed by Johanna Smith in 29 minutes and 50 seconds, and Glenda Koh in 30 minutes and 56 seconds.

In the 8,000-metre race, Dominic Bradford was first in a time of 30 minutes and seven seconds. Darby McIntyre was second in a time of 32 minutes and 15 seconds.

Contact John Hopkins-Hill at john.hopkinshill@yukon-news.com

500 metre results

Female age three

Juniper Morash 4:38

Female age four

Clare Connell 2:20

Male age four

Felix MacGillivray 2:15

Female age five

Mallory Horton 2:01

Male age five

Finn Morash 2:12

Male age six

Tommy MacGillivray 2:14

Oliver Kralisch-Sequin 4:22

1,000 metre results

Female age eight

Charlotte Smith 3:35

Emily Kralisch-Sequin 3:49

Male age eight

Griffin MacGillivray 3:13

1,500 metre results

Male age nine

Micah McConnell 4:39

Gregory Freeman 4:51

Kieran Horton 4:53

2,000 metre results

Female age 10

Aramintha Bradford 10:42

Madeline Smith 11:40

Male age 10

Jonah McConnell 8:47

Nicholas Connell 8:57

Nicolas Giangrande 9:43

Finegand Bradford 10:12

Luka Krauzig 10:39

Female age 11

Callah MacGillivray 10:54

Aurelia Koh 11:11

Avery Kinsella 11:56

Annie McNeill 12:53

3,000 metre results

Female age 14-15

Kate Mason 11:37

Maude Molgat 12:34

Bella Mouchet 12:46

Lisa Freeman 14:04

Male age 14-15

Noah Connell 11:30

6,000 metre results

Female age 35-39

Johanna Smith 29:50

Tina Busett 32:19

Female age 40-44

Maura Sullivan 26:43

Female age 45-49

Glenda Koh 30:56

Amanda Mouchel 31:01

Cynthia Freeman 31:03

Laura Salmon 31:07

Tracey Kinsella 36:25

Megan Sharp 36:50

Female age 55-59

Deb Kiemele 38:19

Male age 60+

Tom Ullyett 37:28

8,000 metre results

Male age 18-19

Darby McIntyre 32:15

Male age 40-44

Peter Giangrande 36:48

Male age 45-49

Dominic Bradford 30:07

Ross King 40:25