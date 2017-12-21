Alissa Russell skates during the Arctic Winter Games trials at the Canada Games Centre on Dec. 9. (John Hopkins-Hill/Yukon News)

Arctic Winter Games figure skating team decided at Yukon Gold Nugget Championships

‘It was a nice thing to be able to do it at home the first time because it’s not nearly as frightening’

The Arctic Edge Skating Club had a busy weekend, hosting not only the Yukon Gold Nugget Championships and Arctic Winter Games trials on Dec. 9, but also the Canada 150 Skate Day on Dec. 10.

Stacey Hays, co-chair of Arctic Edge, said the weekend was busy and skaters enjoyed the chance to skate in front of the hometown crowd.

“It’s always nice for them to have an opportunity to showcase what they’ve been working on,” said Hays. “This [event] is always exciting for them and sort of a highlight.”

Saturday’s Arctic Winter Games trials finalized the eight-person team set to compete in Fort Smith, N.W.T.

Figure skating is divided into three levels, and the Yukon will send two level one skaters, three level two skaters and three level three skaters.

Anika Kramer and Chloe Van Lankveld will skate in the level one competition, with Ada Stehelin named as the alternate.

In the level two competition, Bronwyn Hays, Mikayla McCain and Sarah Milton will compete.

The Yukon’s representatives for level three will be Alissa Russell, Jamie Nickel and Lenneah Timmermans.

Although the Yukon Gold Nugget Championships is much smaller than similar competitions in B.C., the absence of visiting clubs pared down the field more than usual.

A team of skaters has travelled from Juneau to compete regularly for the last few years but was unable to attend this year.

Inuvik has also sent skaters to the competition in the past. The closure of the skating club in Inuvik for this season meant no skaters made the trip south to Whitehorse.

“It was smaller than last year, actually the last three years, because we had no visiting clubs,” said Hays, adding that the club here is growing.

“We’re getting more skaters, so although the competition was smaller this year because it was just our club, there were more junior-level skaters than we have had in a couple of years,” said Hays. “That was encouraging to see.”

Hays said this weekend was the first time some of the skaters got to experience the competition atmosphere and setting.

“We had a couple [skaters] that had been in competition just demonstrating their elements, but never actually skated a program in a competition,” said Hays.

Many of the competitions Whitehorse skaters attend in B.C. have between 700 and 800 registered skaters, something Hays said can be overwhelming.

“It was a nice thing to be able to do it at home the first time because it’s not nearly as frightening.”

Contact John Hopkins-Hill at john.hopkinshill@yukon-news.com

 

John Hopkins-Hill/Yukon News Jamie Nickel will join the Team Yukon contingent for the upcoming Arctic Winter Games.

Previous story
Whitehorse Minor Soccer’s Toonie Tournament raises money and food for food bank

Just Posted

Yukon government eyes engineered river crossing for West Dawson

‘Mother Nature is a fickle mistress’

U.S. tax bill passes, opening ANWR to oil exploration

‘It’s a very sombre time here,’ Vuntut Gwitchin chief says

Dawson city council rejects miner Darrell Carey’s development application

Klondike Active Transport and Trails Society president says skiers are ‘ecstatic’

Blame Hawaii for Yukon recent warm snap

Temperatures at the first half of the month were ‘incredible,’ says meteorologist

Yukoners favour reducing emissions, wary of carbon tax: survey

Survey respondents are divided on who should receive carbon rebates

Arctic Winter Games figure skating team decided at Yukon Gold Nugget Championships

‘It was a nice thing to be able to do it at home the first time because it’s not nearly as frightening’

Chinook salmon run stronger than pre-season predictions

More than 68,268 Chinook made it to their Yukon spawning grounds, exceeding the 50,000-fish goal

Police, coroner investigating suspicious death in Pelly Crossing

Investigators have ordered an autopsy, which will take place in Vancouver Dec. 18

Have you driven to a fjord lately?

Greenland visit caps off an epic trip through the Northwest Passage

Drunk driving risk increases over the holidays

The safest number of drinks before driving is zero

Bill C-17 gets royal assent

‘When you sign treaties, you have to honour them’

Whitehorse Minor Soccer’s Toonie Tournament raises money and food for food bank

‘We doubled the amount of food we had last year’

City of Whitehorse to take over operation of Robert Service Campground in 2018

Council mulls funding to design office/washroom building

Most Read