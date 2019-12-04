Emily King competes in the one-foot high kick at the Arctic Sports Inter-School Championship on Nov. 29 at Vanier Catholic Secondary School in Whitehorse. King won the event with a height of 230 centimetres. (John Hopkins-Hill/Yukon News)

Arctic Sports Inter-School Championship draws athletes from as far as Juneau

The three-day event included more than 300 participants from kindergarten to Grade 12

The eighth-annual Arctic Sports Inter-School Championship, hosted by the Yukon Aboriginal Sport Circle, was Nov. 27 to 29 at Vanier Catholic Secondary School in Whitehorse.

Open to students from kindergarten to Grade 12, this year’s competition included more than 300 registered participants from Whitehorse, Carcross, Carmacks, Pelly Crossing and Juneau, Alaska.

Participants from kindergarten to Grade 4 competed on the 27th, participants from Grade 5 to Grade 7 competed on the 28th, and participants from Grade 8 to Grade 12 competed on Nov. 29.

Head official Rose Inglangasuk said the sports for each group varied depending on age and skill, with the youngest group competing in kneel jump, Inuit stick pull, two-foot high kick and seal crawl; the middle group competing in kneel jump, triple jump, one-foot high kick, arm pull and leg wrestling; and the oldest group competing in kneel jump, arm pull, Alaskan high kick, triple jump, one-foot high kick and leg wrestling.

The sports were a combination of what is found in the YASC technical package and the Arctic Winter Games technical package, as Whitehorse will host the AWG in March.

“We try to kind of use our technical package along with the Arctic Winter games technical package,” said Inglangasuk. “Because it’s an Arctic Winter Games year, we tried to have a lot of the same sports that the kids would be doing in Arctic Winter Games. That way they get a good understanding of the games and then when it comes tryout time, they’ve practised it, they’ve already done it in a competition, and then they feel better doing it at the Arctic Winter Games.”

For Inglangasuk, having a team travel up from Juneau was something of note.

“It was awesome to have the Juneau kids there and it was a good practice for them for their competition that’s coming up in March,” said Inglangasuk in reference to the annual Native Youth Olympics Traditional Games Championship. “They did phenomenal in the Alaskan high kick and I think it was cool to see such young kids do so well in the Alaskan high kick. I think it was probably awesome for the kids to see such good talent for the Alaskan high kick as well.”

In addition to winners in each of the events, each age category had overall standings for top male and female participants.

At the kindergarten to Grade 2 level, Breanna Gottschalk was first in the female overall standings with Zoey Newbury second and Claire Callan and Lillian Farr tied for third. Odin Hoffman was the first-place male with Elliot McPerson second, and Kanon Edzerza and Harrison Chetcutti tied for third.

Moving up to the Grade 3 and 4 level, the top female was Kasey McKenna, while Cali Holinski was second and third was a three-way tie between Oksana Baerg, Elyse-Anne Pacaud and Ruby Sack.

The top male was Leon Legere, followed by Thierry St-Laurent and Jacob Cromarty.

It was a tie for first in the female Grade 5 to 7 category between Bailey Nolan and Aurelia Koh, with Sabine Beesey next in the standings. The first-place male was Cy McDowell, followed by Dimas Mateo-Sotil and Dawson Penner.

At the Grade 8 and 9 level, Kate Koepke won the female category with Camile Belanger second and Kinley Battersby third. The top male was Devyn Rollins, followed by Jazzen Patterson in second, and ALex Kiriak and Ben Bonilla tied for third.

For athletes in Grade 10 through 12, Emily King was the top female with Bianca Malvasio second and Hailey Fairchild third. Ezra Elisoff was the top male, while Lou Samson was second and Cooper Mur was third.

Contact John Hopkins-Hill at john.hopkinshill@yukon-news.com

Previous story
Jack Hulland wins 2019 Yukon Elementary School Hockey Tournament

Just Posted

Relatives of pedestrian struck in 2001 urge change after latest fatality at the intersection

‘I don’t know what the solution is, but I just think something needs to be done’

Whitehorse officials promise improvements to cycling routes

Commuters say more focus on the downtown is needed

WYATT’S WORLD

Wyatt’s World

Northern premiers call for ‘greater support’ from feds to fight climate change

The 13 premiers met in Mississauga on Dec. 2

Armed with a rubber chicken, Crash Test Dummies drummer visits the WCC

“I’m just a guy trying to make the world a better place with small increments of happiness”

Arctic Sports Inter-School Championship draws athletes from as far as Juneau

The three-day event included more than 300 participants from kindergarten to Grade 12

Access road to Telegraph Creek now open

Ministry has spent $300K to date on work to clear rockslide

Freedom Trails responds to lawsuit

A statement of defence was to the Yukon Supreme Court on Nov. 19.

Whitehorse RCMP seeking suspects after robbery at Yukon Inn

Robbery took place in early hours of Nov. 27, with suspects armed with a knife and “large stick”

Jack Hulland wins 2019 Yukon Elementary School Hockey Tournament

The one-day tournament featured nearly a dozen teams from Whitehorse, Dawson City and Teslin

City news, briefly

Some of the decisions that were made at the Nov. 25 Whitehorse city council meeting

Plan for Keno Way commercial zone moves ahead

Public hearing scheduled for Jan. 13

F.H. Collins Warriors victorious at 2019 Senior Girls Volleyball Championships to win rare Triple Crown

The F.H. Collins Secondary School Warriors girls volleyball team did what few… Continue reading

Most Read