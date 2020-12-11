Vancouver Canuck Alex Burrows, left, and Ben, 14, right, enjoy a bowl of wonton. (Derek Jory/Vancouver Canucks)

Vancouver Canuck Alex Burrows, left, and Ben, 14, right, enjoy a bowl of wonton. (Derek Jory/Vancouver Canucks)

Make-A-Wish: Ben shares love of wonton soup with Alexandre Burrows

Join Black Press Media on Dec. 18, 2020, and help grant wishes and give hope to children and youth

This month, Black Press Media has teamed up with Make-A-Wish and BraveFace to help grant wishes, one mask purchase at a time. Here’s one wish that was granted through the Make-A-Wish B.C. and Yukon chapter…

“I wish to meet Vancouver Canuck, Alex Burrows” – April 2016

Wishes are as unique as the kids who make them. For Ben, who born with a congenital heart defect, the wish was definitely unique, very specific – and very Canadian.

Ben has a love of wonton soup, and over the years he’s taken his taste buds to many Lower Mainland restaurants to try steaming hot bowls of his favourite offerings.

Ben also has a love of hockey. The Vancouver Canucks are his favourite team, and veteran right-winger Alexandre Burrows is his favourite player.

Wonton soup and the Canucks go together about as well as – well – Ben having lunch with Burrows.

But Ben had a chance do more than just chat with the beloved Canuck over a bowl of soup. The 14-year-old was invited to Rogers Arena to watch a Canucks practice before sharing in a limo ride with Burrows en route to Kirin Restaurant in downtown Vancouver.

After the meal, Burrows surprised Ben with a team jersey and tickets for Ben’s whole family to go to the next night’s Canucks game.

For the most part, Ben was happy just to be quiet, and soak in every moment of his unique experience, but his father, Jerry, had a lot to say about it all.

“It was awesome. [We were] blown away by Burrows’ genuine nature. He was so down to earth,” said Jerry. “The way the wish was all set up was… such a positive moment for our whole family. The people involved were all first class. Just to see that people care; that to me was amazing.”

Critically ill kids put on a Brave Face every day. Now you can, too, in support of Make-A-Wish.

Black Press Media and BraveFace have come together to support children facing life-threatening conditions, and we invite you to join us in helping children’s wishes come true. Click here to buy your masks today!

By purchasing a pack of three masks designed and manufactured right here in British Columbia for children, youth and adults, you’ll be supporting the Make-A-Wish Foundation BC & Yukon.

BraveFaceMake-A-Wish

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Just Posted

Yukon leaders attend a sacred fire ceremony before the signing of the strategy on Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls and Two-spirit+ people at the Kwanlin Dun Cultural Centre on Dec. 10. (Government of Yukon)
Yukon leaders release strategy on MMIWG2S+

Thirty-one action items call for an end to violence and increased social and economic support

Brent Sass and his team approach the Pelly Crossing checkpoint along the Pelly River on Feb. 9 during the 2020 Yukon Quest. The Yukon Journey will follow a similar trail to the Quest from Dawson City to Whitehorse this winter. (John Hopkins-Hill/Yukon News file)
Yukon Journey race announced

The Dog Powered Sports Association of the Yukon (DPSAY) announced it will… Continue reading

Vail Health Hospital employee health nurse Diane Schmidt, left, gives a mock COVID-19 vaccine to Caitlyn Ngam, an infection preventionist at the hospital on Dec. 8, in Vail, Colo. The Yukon is expected to receive 50,400 Moderna vaccine doses in January, enough to cover 75 per cent of its adult population. (Helen H. Richardson/The Denver Post)
All Yukon adults will be able to receive COVID-19 vaccine in early 2021

“Not only do we have a fantastic opportunity, we also have an obligation to do this right.”

asdf
WYATT’S WORLD

Wyatt’s World for Dec. 11, 2020

Whitehorse city council approved the final two readings of the proposed $30.9-million capital budget for 2021 during the Dec. 7 council meeting. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)
Council approves 2021 capital budget

City will spend $30.9 million

asdf
COMMENTARY: Chamber of Mines says mining criticism unfair

Ed Peart Special to the News This commentary is a response to… Continue reading

asdf
Today’s mailbox: Climate emergencies and shopping local

Letters to the editor published Dec. 11, 2020

Whitehorse City Hall. (Joel Krahn/Yukon News file)
City hall, briefly

A look at decisions made by Whitehorse city council this week

adsf
COMMENTARY: Government was right to say ‘no’ to the ATAC road

Resource projects can’t expect to move forward if they don’t respect proper processes

Two special snowmobiles were stolen, as well as about $3,000 in chainsaws, grinders and other equipment, from the Whitehorse Cross Country Ski Club last weekend. (Whitehorse Cross Country Ski Club Facbook)
Snowmobiles stolen from cross-country ski club

Up to $44,000 in snowmobiles and equipment was stolen from the Whitehorse… Continue reading

The city has moved a step closer to designating a 56.3-hectare site in Whistle Bend for residential use on Dec. 7 when Whitehorse city council approved second reading of an Official Community Plan amendment. (Courtesy City of Whitehorse)
Designation change for future area of Whistle Bend moves forward

Proposal will now undergo ministerial review

The 7.3-hectare section of land at the former tank farm site has been designated for industrial/commercial use after Whitehorse city council passed the third reading of a bylaw to change the designation at the Dec. 7 council meeting. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)
OCP change approved for section of former tank farm

A 7.3-hectare parcel of land at the former tank farm site is… Continue reading

Conservation officers search for a black bear in the Riverdale area in Whitehorse on Sept. 17. It’s been an average year for bear conflict in the territory, according to staff from the Department of Environment. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)
Average year for bear-human conflict, say conservation officials

“We want to get this number as low as we possibly can.”

Most Read