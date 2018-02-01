YNLC changes a shame

Watching Northbeat last night, I learned that the wonderful Yukon Native Language Centre is being taken apart and its staff let go. I find it unbelievable that politics can be allowed to destroy such a valuable resource.

I feel for all the hard working people who have been there for so many years and done so much to help each language group to better themselves. Their service should be recognized and honoured.

I’m glad I was a part of the centre for so many years and will not forget all that was taught to me there. I completed the YNLC certificate and diploma courses and went on to complete a degree at the University of Alaska Fairbanks. That educational path was not available anywhere else.

YNLC served as our resource centre and gathering place for Gwich’in literacy year after year. Our Elders and teachers and students — all of us — were treated with the utmost respect by the YNLC staff.

Our Gwich’in language was revered there, and our literacy sessions always included speakers from Alaska, Yukon, and the Northwest Territories. Only at YNLC did we hear and enjoy all the particular dialects of the Gwich’in language.

Mahsi’ choo to everyone who made YNLC such a wonderful resource for First Nations.

William G. Firth, language revitalization director, Gwich’in Tribal Council

Fort McPherson (Teetl’it Zheh), N.W.T.

Previous story
Wyatt’s World

Just Posted

A behind-the-scenes glimpse at Environment Yukon’s necropsy lab

‘It’s a dead body, but it’s treated with respect’

Yukon elders mark 45th anniversary of landmark document

Together Today For Our Children Tomorrow launched movement toward treaties for Yukon First Nations

Darryl Sheepway found guilty of second-degree murder for killing Christopher Brisson

‘It’s hard to sit in the court but at the end of the day, I know what happened’

Whitehorse RCMP officer who sexually assaulted colleague to be sentenced in February

Const. Stephen Knaack was in court Jan. 30 as the Crown and defence presented sentencing submissions

Yukon government preps for round of consultations on Peel watershed

Supreme Court of Canada forbid major changes to the planning commission’s final recommended plan

WestJet chooses Calgary over Vancouver for summer flights to Whitehorse

‘We serve 52 cities from Calgary as opposed to 31 from Vancouver’

Team Yukon skiers bring back podium finishes, confidence from NorAm Westerns

‘It’s always good to be successful on courses you know will be used next year’

Whitehorse theatre festival plays with some new concepts

11th annual festival runs until Feb. 3

Fourth annual Lights Out Yukon Invitational basketball tournament a slam dunk

Men’s final hinges on missed layup as time expires

The Yukon has to find a way to pay for day care

Child care workers are leaving their jobs because the wages are terrible. Who can blame them?

Busted: delegates call for expanded Whitehorse transit service

City will present new transit master plan project in March

This ain’t a Muppet from your childhood: The Guild’s latest production features a raunchy hand puppet possessed by the devil

‘It’s a really deep play that is masked by a whole lot of dirty, raunchy comedy’

The week in Yukon mining

Goldcorp re-submits Coffee plans, Mount Nansen sale looms, Kudz Ze Kayah comments open

Most Read