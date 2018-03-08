Phasing out thousand-dollar bills bad for collectors

Is the government telling me my real money is worthless?

To Larry Bagnell and Justin Trudeau:

I have old money and it is real. Is the government saying I can’t use it?

There is a lot out there, especially on the east coast.

What are people to do with it?

Why would you not set up a program so people can cash in their money?

Larry, I will exchange the money with you. These older bills were worth more then the face value and you just killed the market!

Every day there is something new that hurts people.

I know collectors of old money and you just killed their business.

Wilf Carter

Whitehorse

