New name, same data: Carproof to become Carfax Canada

Automotive data firm Carproof has announced that its name will change to Carfax Canada in October. This change brings Canada’s best source of automotive data and the U.S. industry leader together. Both companies have been owned by HIS Inc. since late 2015.

It’s quite likely that after October you may still see both names and logos for a while as dealers and websites make the shift. It’s important to know that while the name is changing the data will all remain the same or get better. They both draw on billions of data records from thousands of sources, to help used vehicle buyers and sellers make informed decisions. Their reports provide impartial and comprehensive information to consumers, dealerships, vehicle manufacturers, major auctions, governments, insurance providers and police agencies.

Theoretically, this change should allow them both to better serve their customers. Both reports will now hopefully offer more complete information on vehicles that are imported from one country to the other.

“We want our customers to know that this is a change in name only,” said Shawn Vording, vice-president of automotive sales at Carproof. “Our partners will still receive the comprehensive history and valuation information they have come to expect from Carproof. This decision was driven by our commitment to continuous growth and will allow us to provide better products and services to a greater audience.”

The reports will still offer all the information they did before.

Accident, collision and damage details:

Data from collision estimating facilities, insurance information and police reports to let you know what, if any, damage the vehicle has sustained in its life.

It should be noted that in some instances, a report could show that there has been damage to that vehicle, but the insurance payout recorded is $0. This means that while this vehicle does have damage in its history, the cost of the repairs are not known. While there are many reasons why this could happen, the most common explanations for a $0 claim are claims that have not yet been paid out by the insurance company or the cost to fix the damage was around or less than the deductible so the owner chose to pay out of pocket.

Even if the amount associated with the claim is $0, knowing that damage has occurred in the vehicle’s history is an important first step in determining whether or not this is the right vehicle for you. This discovery should prompt you to ask the seller as many questions as possible.

Lien status:

Shows liens registered against the vehicle that were identified by searching the personal property and security registries of the Canadian province or territory you’re located in (if the vehicle is currently registered there) and every other province and territory in Canada where the vehicle was registered or had its registration renewed within the past year. It is important to know about liens, because a lien can be enforced against the new owner of the vehicle if it isn’t settled before they buy.

Canadian registration and branding:

A look at where in Canada and the U.S. the vehicle is, or has been registered, as well as the status of the vehicle in those jurisdictions. This information is good to know if the vehicle came from an area with recent flooding or other natural disasters.

Stolen vehicle check:

This check provides data from the Canadian Police Information Centre to see if the vehicle is marked as actively stolen.

Import records:

Here you’ll find any applicable details about the vehicle being imported or exported between Canada and the U.S.

Recall check:

It’s estimated that one in six Canadian vehicles have an unfixed safety recall. The recall check will tell you if your car is one of them.

Service records:

The service records of the vehicle may also be available. However, this information is only be available from sources that voluntarily provide the information so it may not be complete.

You will still be able to purchase the reports on the new Carfax Canada website for a fee. However, if you are purchasing a used vehicle from a car dealer they can likely supply you with a copy of the report at no charge.

It takes extra time to get these reports and there may be extra costs involved on what may be several different vehicles you are looking at. Take the time and absorb the costs. It may feel like a waste if you don’t end up buying the vehicle, but it’s much better to be safe than sorry.

The long-term peace of mind it will offer will make it worth the money.

Catch Driving with Jens on CHON FM Thursdays at 8:15. If you have any questions or comments you can reach out to Jens Nielsen at drivingwithjens@gmail.com, Facebook or Twitter: @drivingwithjens.