Letter: We all have a role in fighting climate change

Climate change is arguably the biggest problem facing our world. It is real, it is affecting our lives and it’s only getting worse. We, as humans, caused this and it is up to us to fix it.

It is unfair to force nature and our wildlife to live in this place we have created. In a few short years climate change will be irreversible, so we must act now. There can be no more sitting around and waiting for others to do it for us because even if you don’t believe it, this is happening and even citizens of Whitehorse can help.

Start with little things like riding your bike to work or school, eating less beef and more vegetables, and taking the city bus instead of driving a car everyday. If everyone in the world could do little things like this, climate change could be reversed.

Next time you go downtown just to buy a cup of coffee, go grocery shopping, stop at your friends’ house and buy what you need all in the same trip

Next time you plan to get in your car and drive to work, go catch the bus instead. Don’t just sit around and watch people on the news talk about this issue, get out and do something about it. There are children, teens and adults all over the world protesting about climate change, raising awareness and changing their lifestyles. Why can’t you do the same?

Use your energy wisely by using energy-efficient lightbulbs, installing a programmable thermostat or even doing simple things like unplugging electronics when you’re not using them or hanging your wet clothes instead of throwing them in the dryer.

Start using renewable energy by installing solar panels and other renewable energy sources when possible.

Even if you can’t install your own solar panels you can still be part of the change. People all over Canada are finding ways to be part of the clean energy economy. You can change your diet by eating locally and organically whenever possible. In Whitehorse, there are small stores that sell locally-grown fruits and vegetables during certain seasons, and there are small food companies that travel here during the spring and summer that sell fruits and vegetables that are better for the environment and better for the environment and for you.

If you need something to do this summer, try growing your own fruits and vegetables.

The last suggestion I have for you is to vote for the right leaders. Make informed decisions about who you are letting lead our lives. Don’t choose people who you know won’t do anything for the planet.

Research so that you know who you are putting in charge of your territory and country. Vote in people who believe what is happening to the environment and are willing to do something about it.

This is your planet too and you’re as much a part of the solution as anyone else. No matter what your age, gender and culture is, you can reverse this. You need to help reverse it. It isn’t just the government’s job or our world leaders’ job. This is your planet as much as anybody else’s and it is your job to solve this global problem.

Adele Harries

Grade 9

Vanier Catholic Secondary School

