Letter: Congratulations on the new protected area

Yukon Conservation Society (YCS) wishes to extend its congratulations to all the parties involved in the establishment of Ch’ihilii Chik protected area.

Not only will this protected area preserve for all time this important nursery and home for whitefish as well as caribou, it is an important milestone for the Yukon as it implements its final agreements and regional land use plans.

YCS appreciates how much work this took and how well the Yukon and Vuntut Gwitchin First Nation governments had to work together to achieve this important benefit for all Yukon people.

Mike Walton

Executive director

Yukon Conservation Society