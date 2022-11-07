Sandra Copeland

1953-2022

Sandra had a restless spirit and craved adventure. That spirit prompted her to leave Florida, where she was raised, and move to Toronto by herself when she was just 18.

In 1979, by then a single mother, she moved across the country with her young daughter, Jennifer, to Whitehorse to pursue more adventures. There she developed her passion for social justice, fairness, and feminism and she worked tirelessly for these causes throughout her life.

She also built a new family made of great friends and like-minded, proud feminists. Determined to create a better future for herself and Jennifer, she obtained a BA at the University of Alberta. She and Jennifer eventually settled in Edmonton.

She was passionate about cats and loved hers dearly. She also loved to travel and cruise with Jennifer and was so proud to have seen the places she always dreamed of seeing, like the Pyramids of Giza, the Valley of the Kings, Petra, Machu Picchu, the Dead Sea, and Masada.

Ever a rule-breaker, she kissed a kangaroo in Australia, was bitten by a camel in Jordan, and snuck past the guards to hug the Great Pyramid in Egypt.

Before she passed, she was plotting more adventures and spoke often of her desire to sell all her belongings, buy a van, and drive off into the sunset to continue her travels.

Safe travels, Mom.Obituary