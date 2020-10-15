Lucas Charlie-Sawrenko













Funeral services for the late Lucas Charlie-Sawrenko will be held October 15, 2020 at Nakwataku Potlatch House at 2 pm. Burial is at Lake Labarge cemetery. Dinner will be served at 5pm @ Nakwataku.

Please Respect Substance Free Gathering. Covid-Rules in Effect.50 MAX in NakwataKu Potlatch House