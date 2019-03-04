March 4, 2019

In loving Memory of “Our Sweet Kristen”

Kristen has joined the angels of the sky. She was taken from us far too soon but as we continue through life, we will forever be entrenched in her beautiful memory. She was charismatic, loyal, bubbly, always smiling, so very sweet, caring and thoughtful to those she loved and who loved her as her smile brightened up rooms and many hearts. She was simply unforgettable. She will always be a beautiful human who once walked the same paths many of us have and will always remain a part of that history within each one of us. Kristen was a special girl and we shall always remember her as a unicorn as she is and always will be remarkable one of a kind.

Viewing: March 2, 2019, Heritage Funeral Home – 412 Cook Street

Open casket viewing: 5-6pm

Closed casket viewing: 6-7pm

Celebration of Life March 3, 2019, High Country Inn Convention Centre: 1 pm

Burial at Grey Mountain Cemetery following COL

Potlatch: High Country Inn Convention Centre at 5 pm