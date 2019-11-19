It is with great sadness and sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved mother, Kathleen Bianca Jessie Bailey.
Please join us to celebrate the life of a legend on December 1, 2019 from 1 – 6 pm at the Kwanlin Dun Cultural Centre.
Much love, the Bailey Girls.
- Search
- Home
- Submit News Tip
- News
- Subscription
- Sports
- Trending Now
- Classifieds
- Business
- Entertainment
- Photo Galleries
- Life
- Community
- Wyatt’s World
- Opinion
- Videos
- Weather
- Obituaries
- Marketplace
- Contests
- Contact Us
- Multimedia
- Site Map