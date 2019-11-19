Kathleen Bianca Jessie Bailey

It is with great sadness and sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved mother, Kathleen Bianca Jessie Bailey.
Please join us to celebrate the life of a legend on December 1, 2019 from 1 – 6 pm at the Kwanlin Dun Cultural Centre.
Much love, the Bailey Girls.

