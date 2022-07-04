Please join us for a celebration of life for John Victor Nesgaard
October 5, 1941 – April 5, 2022
Gathering at Gary Lowe’s place 6 km down Warm Bay Road in Atlin, BC, Saturday, July 9, 2022, 2pm-4pm.
Everyone welcome! We look forward to seeing you there and sharing snacks, drinks & stories. The Nesgaard Family
In lieu of flowers or cards please donate to John’s favourite place to volunteer: The Atlin Supportive Living Society P.O. Box 347, Atlin, Brtitish Columbia, V0W 1A0
Estate Sale will be held on Sunday, July 10, 2022 on Rant Avenue in Atlin, BC
