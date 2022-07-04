John Victor Nesgaard













Please join us for a celebration of life for John Victor Nesgaard

October 5, 1941 – April 5, 2022

Gathering at Gary Lowe’s place 6 km down Warm Bay Road in Atlin, BC, Saturday, July 9, 2022, 2pm-4pm.

Everyone welcome! We look forward to seeing you there and sharing snacks, drinks & stories. The Nesgaard Family

In lieu of flowers or cards please donate to John’s favourite place to volunteer: The Atlin Supportive Living Society P.O. Box 347, Atlin, Brtitish Columbia, V0W 1A0

Estate Sale will be held on Sunday, July 10, 2022 on Rant Avenue in Atlin, BC