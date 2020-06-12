June 1953-May 2020 ~ It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Jack at the age of 66 in Kamloops, BC.

Jack was born in Whitehorse, the 2nd oldest of 4 children born to Jack and Maybelle (Doe) Simpson.

Jack is survived by son Bobby, siblings Pat Birmingham, Gordon Simpson & Sharman Morrison-Harvey, stepfather Bob Cameron and 11 nieces & nephews.

Jack is predeceased by parents Jack Simpson (1979) and Doe (Simpson) Cameron (2018).

The Yukon was always home for Jack and in his younger years he enjoyed the great outdoors that the Yukon had to offer doing things such as fishing, hunting and camping. Like his father, Jack Sr. who came north to play hockey, Jack’s love of hockey drew him away from the Yukon in his late teens and offered him a chance to play on teams such as the Swift Current Broncos and the Estevan Bruins. After hockey, he moved to British Columbia where he worked at many things including road construction and line painting.

Jack will return home but due to Social Distancing, there will not be a celebration of life at this time. Thanks to Kamloops Hospice for your care of Jack during his final days. Rest In Peace.