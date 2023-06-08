Hazel Anne Charlie

Celebration of Life for our beloved daughter and sister ~

Hazel Annie Charlie passed away on July 10, 1951, in Edmonton Alberta at the tender age of 3 years old. Her parents, Big Salmon and Leda Charlie, Elders of LSCFN who passed 1970 and 1971. Both grieved for their daughter Hazel, right up to their own passing respectfully.

We her sisters: J. Elizabeth Anderson, Elsie Annie Charlie, Eileen Fields, Helen Sahagian found her grave site in St. Albert, Alberta.

An organization called “Office of Special Interlocutor for Missing Children and Unmarked Graves and Burial Site” has helped our family locate her burial site.

They are supporting 8 family members to go to Edmonton, on July 10th, 2023. To lay the plaque and do our final goodbyes. Forever in our hearts and never forgotten.We will lay a plaque for our sister, in the traditional way of Northern Tutchone. We will be having tea and putting closure for our parents, may they rest in peace.

Please come and celebrate with our family, as we say our final goodbye to our sister Hazel Annie Charlie. There will be Giveaway to the young Wolf and other Wolf members.

Celebration of Life

WHEN: August 5, 2023

WHERE: Little Salmon Village

Time: 1:00 to 5:00pm

Light Snacks + Giveaways to Wolf Clan

Everyone is welcome.