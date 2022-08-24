Douglas Sias

August 24, 2022
In memory of ~
Twelve years ago on August 24 you left this earth Josie. On August 24, 4 years ago you came and took your son Doug with you to the happy hunting grounds.
As we keep the memories of your kind & generous spirits, we miss you and know we were blessed to have you both in our lives.
Obituary
