Dakl’aweidi Potlatch for Elder: Douglas Raymond Smarch Sr.
October 5, 2019, 11 am Headstone viewing in Smarchville at Late Doug Smarch Sr. House
4 pm Potlatch at Teslin Recreation Centre
All Raven, Beaver, Frog Clan Members are invited. Please bring your potlatch dishes.
