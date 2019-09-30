Douglas Raymond Smarch Sr.

Dakl’aweidi Potlatch for Elder: Douglas Raymond Smarch Sr.
October 5, 2019, 11 am Headstone viewing in Smarchville at Late Doug Smarch Sr. House
4 pm Potlatch at Teslin Recreation Centre
All Raven, Beaver, Frog Clan Members are invited. Please bring your potlatch dishes.

Your condolences will be approved within one business day. You will need a valid Facebook account. Please email us if you have any questions.
Go Back To Obituaries