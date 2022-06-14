June 14, 2022
Please join us in the celebration of the life of Diana Mary Mulloy (née Collins) on June 18, 2022.
There will be a ceremony at the graveside to put Mom to rest beside her beloved husband, Ken Mulloy, then a Tea in her garden. We look forward to sharing a story or two over a cup of tea and enjoying some of her favourite treats.
The interment will be held at 1:00pm at the Grey Mountain Cemetery and a Tea to follow at 6170-6th Avenue.
If you require further information, please contact Beth Mulloy at 867-335-0616.
