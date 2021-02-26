Celebration of Life for Darius Elias ~

Tuesday, March 2, 2021, 1:17 pm.

Due to present circumstances, the Celebration for Darius will be by invite only. Due to COVID-19 restrictions we ask that everyone please wear a mask and maintain 1 bull caribou apart!

A public viewing will be also held at Heritage North Funeral Home on Thursday, February 25, 2021 from 3:30-5:30 pm. Family members will be there to greet you. A cremation will follow on Friday February 26, this too will be family members only.

All are invited to join the Celebration of Life virtually on zoom. This information will be shared on social media for friends and relatives throughout the communities to join us together, apart.

Mahsi Cho!