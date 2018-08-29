Betty Marie King

With sadness, the family of Betty King announce her passing six days after the celebration of her 93rd birthday.

Betty (Love) was born in Ontario in 1925 but raised in Melville, Saskatchewan by adoptive parents, Hector and Clara Mckay.

She attended the University of Manitoba and graduated with a degree in Home Economics in 1948. There, she met and married Doug King, a member of the RCAF, just after WW2.

They were married for 58 years until Doug’s passing at Copper Ridge Place (CRP) in

Whitehorse in 2006. Betty and Doug lived in Iowa while Doug attended university and in Saskatchewan before settling in Yukon.

Betty played piano and sang for over 50 years in church choirs. She and Doug sang in a quartet in Regina. Together they loved to square dance and travel the world with their group of close friends. Betty’s grandchildren and their families in Yukon and

Saskatchewan brought her much joy. She loved to go to the family

cabin at Tagish Lake. She was a special part of all our lives.

Betty is survived by her sister Donna Grenke (ON); two children, Jim (Bonnie) in Whitehorse, YT and Nancy (Ross) in Saskatoon, SK; seven grandchildren: Tom (Roice Anne), Chad (Amanda), Matthew (Casey), Mark (Jen), Michelle (Ben), Paul (Kim), Karen

(Dave). Betty was proud “Gramma” of 18 great-grandchildren.

Betty will be interred with Doug in Saskatoon at Wood Lawn Cemetery. Her Yukon family will hold a memorial celebration of her life on October 6, 2018 at 2 pm at the family cabin,

8 Beachfront Road, Tagish. Friends are welcome to attend.