Yukon’s Education department follows inspection report’s orders

The department of Education has fulfilled all of its orders as a result of a workplace health and safety inspection report.

As reported by the News, the inspection report by the Yukon Workers’ Safety and Compensation Board shows the Education department was failing to meet legislation that requires health and safety committee programs in schools. Those programs are legislatively mandated in 18 of the territory’s 36 schools.

The inspection report evaluates the department’s health and safety committee program. It concludes with nine orders and eight corrective actions directed at deputy minister Nicole Morgan and an Oct. 7 deadline.

In reaction to the Education department’s inspection results, the Yukon Party requested a plan forward while the NDP said the findings are part of systemic issue in government.

The Yukon Employees’ Union, the union representing the majority of Yukon government employees, has triggered a widespread investigation into workplace health and safety systems across three territorial departments: Education; Energy, Mines and Resources; and Health and Social Services.

The News requested an interview with the deputy minister of Education for this story.

A Nov. 8 email statement from communications analyst Michael Edwards indicates the department has met the deadline set in the inspection report regarding joint health and safety committees at Yukon schools and complied with all of the board’s orders.

“All Education worksites have functioning joint health and safety committees,” reads the statement.

“We will continue working with schools to ensure that their joint health and safety committees have the proper training and resources to conduct their important work.”

In the statement, the department has worked out a communications process with the board for submitting required information for the rest of the school year.

“As always, the health and safety of our staff and students remains a top priority,” reads the department’s statement.

