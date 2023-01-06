Yukon’s deputy minister of Finance retiring

Yukon government sign seen on April 26. On Jan. 5, Premier Sandy Silver announced leadership changes in the departments of Finance and Justice. (Dana Hatherly/Yukon News)

The deputy minister for the Yukon’s Finance department will be retiring.

Premier Sandy Silver announced changes in the Finance and Justice departments in a release on Jan. 5.

According to the release, Scott Thompson has announced his retirement as deputy minister for the Finance department.

“I would like to sincerely thank Scott Thompson for his leadership in the Department of Finance and all of the support that he provided in recent years. I wish him all of the best in his retirement. It is well deserved,” Silver said in the release.

In the release, Jessica Schultz has been appointed as acting deputy minister for a year, starting on Feb. 17.

“Jessica Schultz is a highly experienced leader, public servant and finance professional. I am confident that her expertise and diligence will be welcome in the department and at the senior leadership table,” Silver said.

According to a backgrounder, Schultz has spent three decades serving in the Yukon government.

In the backgrounder, Schultz has “considerable financial management expertise” and has been helping to build “financial capacity” across the government. Schultz has held various senior management positions in different departments and has served as the assistant deputy minister of management board secretariat within the finance department.

Jeff Ford, the acting deputy minister for the Justice department, has been given a three-month extension, effective on Jan. 15, prior to the government beginning to recruit someone for the position of deputy minister.

Silver is currently the Finance minister, while Tracy-Anne McPhee heads the Justice department.

The announcement came two days before the nomination closes for potential candidates interested in running in the Yukon Liberal Party’s leadership contest. The next leader will replace Silver as premier. Ranj Pillai is the sole candidate, as of the Jan. 6 print deadline.

Contact Dana Hatherly at dana.hatherly@yukon-news.com