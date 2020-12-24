Yukoners warned of bear near Kathleen Lake

A boat crosses Kathleen Lake in Kluane National Park and Reserve near Haines Junction on Sept. 6. Yukoners are being advised to avoid the Kathleen Lake area as conservation officers are tracking a grizzly bear in the area. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)

Yukoners are being advised to avoid the Kathleen Lake area as conservation officers are tracking a grizzly bear in the area that was last seen Dec. 20 after first being noticed the afternoon of Dec. 19.

Environment Yukon spokesperson Diana Dryburgh-Moraal said in a Dec. 21 statement that Yukoners need to be bear-aware throughout the year, as “this year definitely demonstrates, bears can stay active into the winter months.”

Bears like this grizzly in the Kathleen Lake area, that are not hibernating through the winter, “are often in poor health and/or searching for food, and may be more dangerous.

“Even though its December, Yukoners should still carry bear spray, be alert and make noise on the trails and secure attractants around the home.”

Contact Stephanie Waddell at stephanie.waddell@yukon-news.com

bearsEnvironment Yukon