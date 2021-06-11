Israr Ahmed speaks at a vigil at the Whitehorse Mosque to honour the Muslim family killed in London, Ont. on June 10. (John Tonin/Yukon News)

Israr Ahmed speaks at a vigil at the Whitehorse Mosque to honour the Muslim family killed in London, Ont. on June 10. (John Tonin/Yukon News)

Yukoners gather to honour Muslim family killed in London

Like many communities across the country, Yukoners came together to honour the Muslim family murdered in London Ontario

A vigil was held at the Whitehorse Mosque on June 10 to honour the family that was recently killed in London, Ontario.

Salman Afzaal, 46, Madiha Salman, 44, their daughter Yumna Afzaal, 15, and Talat Afzaal, Salman’s mother were killed when they were struck by a truck.

The family’s son, Fayez, nine, survived the attack and remains in hospital.

Local police have alleged they were deliberately hit because they were Muslims.

Like many communities across the country, Whitehorse came together to stand with their London family on Thursday afternoon in the mosque parking lot.

“Salman Afzaal, when he came to this country in 2017, he would never have imagined that his dreams would be extinguished in the blink of an eye,” said Israr Ahmed to the gathered crowd. “That his dreams and hopes of a better life, a better future, a life with honour, a life of dignity would be taken from him, in the blink of an eye.

“Madiha never imagined that her life would meet such a brutal end. She would never have imagined that she’d fall prey to a demented and perverted ideology. Fayez never would have imagined he would wake up in a hospital bed, and never see his family again.

“All of these lives stolen and I ask for what?”

The hearts of those in London, in Whitehorse and elsewhere are broken, said Ahmed. The hate needs to stop.

“Hate has no place in humanity, it has no place in any society,” said Ahmed. “But we have a vicious cycle going on. We have this colonial hangover that we suffer from. That perpetuates this cycle of hate that claims victims every year.”

Ahmed told the crowd to call it what it is — a terrorist attack.

“It was aimed at attacking and putting fear in the hearts of Muslims,” he said. “It was aimed at making people feel unwelcome and looking over their shoulder every time they walked down the street.”

Before he left the stage, Ahmed urged the crowd to be “cognizant of any form of extremism in our societies.”

Kazim Qadir said he hopes this incident isn’t just the topic of the day, week or month.

“I hope us and our leaders do our part to fight the fight against Islamophobia,” said Qadir, who said this can be achieved through education.

“No religion or race deserves to be labeled as a terrorist. Unfortunately, Islam and Muslims have been equated with that more commonly, more freely since 9/11. That needs to change.”

Qadir said Islam is a religion of peace and it preaches “nothing but peace, like many other religions.”

The outpouring of support for the Muslim community has been incredible, he added.

“The support you are showing and the support Canada is showing is incredible and overwhelming,” said Qadir. “It goes to show the Muslim community is not alone in this tragedy. Most Canadians reject any violence of any shape.”

In grappling with the question of how someone could perform an act of “such hatred” Qadir said the perpetrator didn’t just take four lives.

“He killed three generations,” said Qadir.

Gurdeep Pandher said it’s been a heavy week with “profound grieving.” Ten days before the attack in London, 215 children were found buried at a Kamloops residential school.

“Now we are trying to understand what motivated this person to engage in such a horrific act that took away the lives of a whole family,” said Pandher.

Pandher said it isn’t just a loss for the Muslim community, but it’s shared loss and shared grieving.

“We are all humans,” said Pandher. “We came from the same source and we are going back to one source. We need to come together. When we realize that their smiles, their hopes, their tears are the same, we see they are like us and we become closer. Then we become one.”

Also speaking at the vigil was Minister of Energy, Mines and Resources John Streicker, Mayor Dan Curtis, and MP Larry Bagnell — who sent their sympathies to the people of London.

The three leaders echoed the same sentiments: that the Yukon condemns such hatred in the territory and that our diversity is to be a source of pride.

“I feel safe in this community and I want everyone to feel safe in this community,” said Curtis. “You aren’t just welcomed here, you’re loved here.”

Contact John Tonin at john.tonin@yukon-news.com

Whitehorse

Previous story
Farms on South Klondike Highway experience severe flooding

Just Posted

Jim Elliot/Yukon News Ross and Cindy Smith are finding more reason to smile as the floodwaters that almost reached their farm house were beginning to recede on June 8.
Farms on South Klondike Highway experience severe flooding

The nearest body of water is a lake almost three kilometres away

X
WYATT’S WORLD

Wyatt’s World for June 11, 2021.… Continue reading

Whitehorse courthouse interior on April 6, 2018. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News)
CYFN launches pilot program for community impact statements

First Nations will receive support developing statements after major crimes

Israr Ahmed speaks at a vigil at the Whitehorse Mosque to honour the Muslim family killed in London, Ont. on June 10. (John Tonin/Yukon News)
Yukoners gather to honour Muslim family killed in London

Like many communities across the country, Yukoners came together to honour the Muslim family murdered in London Ontario

Haley Ritchie/Yukon News Mike Blumenschein leads a tour of the damage to the Echo Mountain Ranch farm in the Takhini Valley on May 28. The Yukon Agricultural Association organized the tour for politicians and media to see firsthand the damage.
Farmers say elk still causing damage in Takhini Valley

“We put our heart and soul into it and my worry is that we can’t sustain this over and over.”

Mike Thomas/Yukon News Dawson City RCMP have arrested Rodney Bailey on several charges.
Machete-wielding man arrested after a brief foot chase, stand off with Dawson RCMP

RCMP arrested Rodney Bailey on June 5

The RCMP Critical Incident Program will be training in Watson Lake from June 14-16. Mike Thomas/Yukon News
RCMP will conduct three days of training in Watson Lake

Lakeview Apartment in Watson Lake will be used for RCMP training

John Tonin/Yukon News Squash players duke it out during Yukon Open tournament action at Better Bodies on June 5.
Four division titles earned at squash Yukon Open

The territory’s squash talent was on full display at the 2021 Yukon Open

Runners leave the start line of the 2014 Klondike Trail of ‘98 International Road Relay Skagway. The 2021 race will start at checkpoint six and remain in the Yukon only. (Tom Patrick/Yukon News)
Klondike Road Relay returns to in-person after a virtual year

A modified, in-person Klondike Road Relay will be open to Yukoners

John Tonin/Yukon News Rang Pillai speaks at the Great Yukon Summer press conference on May 27.
‘The sooner the better’: Operators react to Great Yukon Summer campaign

The Great Yukon Summer campaign was announced May 27 and begins June 4

Mayor Dan Curtis stands in front of Minister Richard Mostyn and MP Larry Bagnell during an infastructure announcement made outside Jack Hulland Elementary School in Whitehorse on June 2. (Haley Ritchie/Yukon News)
Safety improvements planned for Whitehorse school zones

Enhanced pedestrian crosses are planned to make walking to school safer

2020 Haines Junction graduates line up for a photo on May 27, 2020 as part of a celebration parade through the village. While the St. Elias Community School is able to host an outdoor grad ceremony for 2021 grads this year, it will also host a parade and group photo as it did last year. (Marty Samis/Submitted)
Ceremonies and parades all part of 2021 grad

2021 sees old traditions return with some 2020 events adopted

A rendering of the proposed new city hall/services building and transit hub. (City of Whitehorse/submitted)
New city hall could cost $24.7 million

Council will be presented with latest plans June 7

Most Read