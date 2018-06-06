Commissioner Marion Buller speaks at the Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls in Whitehorse on May 31, 2017. The inquiry has been given a six-month extension. (Joel Krahn/Yukon News)

Yukon women’s group has mixed feelings about MMIWG inquiry extension

The president of the Yukon Aboriginal Women’s Council believes the inquiry will return to Yukon as promised

The president of the Yukon Aboriginal Women’s Council (YAWC) says a six-month extension for Canada’s Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls is not what she was hoping for “but at least it’s something.”

The council wrote a letter in support of the inquiry’s request for a two-year extension to complete its final report. Earlier this week the federal government said it would give a six-month extension. The inquiry will now have until April 30, 2019 to submit its report, instead of the initial date of Nov. 1, 2018.

“I am glad we did get some sort of extension,” YAWC president Doris Anderson said June 5.

“It’s not what we wanted but it is something to work with and hopefully something positive will come out of it.”

Carolyn Bennett, Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations, called the extension a “creative solution” that allows the terms of reference to be honoured in all of the provinces and the territories, meaning the commission will have to complete its research and witness testimony by Dec. 31.

Bennett said the decision to extend the mandate by just six months was made in part because provinces and territories were not unanimously supportive of extending the terms of reference for the inquiry into next year.

In a statement, chief commissioner Marion Buller said “political expediency has been placed before the safety of Indigenous women, girls and (LGBTQ and two-spirit) people.”

Whitehorse hosted the first hearings of the inquiry last year. After just the first day Buller told reporters that the commission would “definitely” be coming back to the Yukon.

Even with only a six-month extension, Anderson said she is taking Buller’s word for it that the commission will be back.

Anderson said the need for the hearings keeps growing.

“We have people who are now coming out that weren’t really stepping up before. Nobody was really sure what the inquiry was and now they’ve seen it, they’ve seen some of the … positive changes that have happened across Canada.”

The Yukon’s family information liaison unit, a federal program designed to help families after the inquiry leaves, has been “quite active in trying to get some healing happening for the families,” she said.

That program is only slated to last two years. Anderson said she hopes that “out of this inquiry there will be enough dollars set aside to assist families who live in the communities.”

She said hasn’t heard anything from inquiry officials about when they might be coming back.

“One of the things that I hope they do follow through on is that they contact us directly rather than go through the Yukon government or (Council of Yukon First Nations). I hope they keep their word and contact us directly,” she said, adding that her organization has direct contact with families.

Anderson said the commission “needs to complete this important work and make strong recommendations for positive change.”

With files from CP

Contact Ashley Joannou at ashleyj@yukon-news.com

Previous story
Crown appeals Yukon man’s acquittal on drunk driving, drug charges
Next story
Work on Slinky mine site to continue through August

Just Posted

Yukon women’s group has mixed feelings about MMIWG inquiry extension

The president of the Yukon Aboriginal Women’s Council believes the inquiry will return to Yukon as promised

Work on Slinky mine site to continue through August

Miner agrees to restore vegetation, backfill trenches and prevent erosion

Government updates massive Faro mine cleanup schedule

Officials expect to submit plan to Yukon assessment board this year

Whitehorse to require taxi training if council passes bylaw change

Proposal comes after women’s groups raise safety concerns

WYATT’S WORLD

WYATT’S WORLD… Continue reading

Osoyoos sets the mood for romance

From secluded hikes to wine tastings, the Osoyoos Indian Band delivers a variety of activities

YG names committee for review of Child and Family Services Act

Government says it hopes to table report in the fall

Haeckel Hill Run ends in tie

‘It’s a great way to rise and grind for a Saturday morning’

Haines Junction soccer players get back to basics with Soccer Fest

‘For the size of that community, it’s very, very well done’

Whitehorse politicians ponder proxy polling

‘Why do we care? Why is this a big deal?’

New Whitehorse restaurant will serve up Thai, Filipino and Western to diners

Chef Angelo, located in Granger Mall, is slated to open in early June

10 delightful Indigenous experiences in South Okanagan

From secluded hikes to wine tastings, the Osoyoos Indian Band delivers a variety of activities

Yukon College puts computer technician certificate program on hold

The one-year, fully-online certificate program has seen declining enrolment numbers for years

Most Read