Yukon University offering free welding program for women, non-binary people

The 18-week course starts in May

Yukon University’s welding program for women and non-binary people is planned for this spring. (Courtesy/Yukon University)

Yukon University is launching a free welding program for women.

The pre-apprentice certificate program will run from May 1 to Aug. 31.

Those who complete the course will be qualified for entry-level jobs in the industry, with an option to challenge the Welding Apprenticeship Level 1 exam, according to the university’s course description.

The Yukon program is one of 14 federally funded courses across Canada.

Successful applicants will receive free tuition. Other financial supports will also be available, including child care, rent, food and emergency subsidies.

Living allowances and other supports will be administered by Yukon Women in Trades and Technology, according to the university.

Twelve spots are available for women or non-binary people interested in welding or related trades as a career option, the university says. Women with disabilities, women who have taken a long absence from the workforce, newcomers or members of racialized or marginalized groups are welcomed to apply.

Applicants must possess Grade 10 math and English, or an equivalent, as well as good hand-eye coordination and be in good physical condition. Students will need steel-toed work shoes and suitable work clothes.

The course promises a flexible schedule so that students can balance responsibilities, according to the program description.

Applicants must attend an information session before applying. Two are scheduled at the Ayamdigut campus in Whitehorse on March 9 and 16. An online session will also take place on March 17.

