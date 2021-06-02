Yukon travellers offered self-isolation exemption in N.W.T.

Yukoners travelling to the Northwest Territories can apply for a self-isolation exemption through ProtectNWT

The Northwest Territories’ chief medical officer Kami Kandola announced on June 2 that Yukoners can travel to N.W.T. without self-isolating this summer, with an exemption approval. (Courtesy/Northern News Service)

Yukoners will be exempt from self-isolation requirements when entering the Northwest Territories, the territory’s chief public health officer (CPHO) announced on June 2. The change will come into effect at the start of ferry operations on the Dempster Highway.

“With a low number of cases, a successful vaccine roll-out and strong public health measures in place in both territories, now is an appropriate time to provide travellers from the Yukon the opportunity to be exempt from the requirement to self-isolate for 14 days when entering the N.W.T.,” said Julie Green, Minister of Health and Social Services.

Travellers from the Yukon — including N.W.T. residents — must submit a self-isolation plan and exemption request through ProtectNWT.

People must receive an approved exemption letter from the CPHO before they can be exempt from self-isolating. Travellers will not qualify for the exemption if they have transited through another jurisdiction outside the Yukon or the N.W.T.

“We are taking a measured approach to easing our public health measures,” said Dr. Kami Kandola, CPHO of the N.W.T. “I am now pleased that we have taken another step forward in our pandemic response.”

Travellers from the Yukon seeking the exemption must not be symptomatic; not have been named a contact of a person with COVID-19; not have been notified they were part of an outbreak; and not have been in close contact with a person who travelled Outside the Yukon in the past 14 days.

People will not be eligible if they are coming from a community with travel restrictions; their community is experiencing community transmission; and if they come from a Yukon camp or worksite with out-of-territory workers.

The exemption process applies to travellers from the Yukon regardless of vaccination status.

If you’re already in the N.W.T. from the Yukon you can seek a retroactive exemption by contacting ProtectNWT.

Contact John Tonin at john.tonin@yukon-news.com

Coronavirus