Yukon sees 20 new cases over the weekend

The Yukon logged 20 new cases of COVID-19 last weekend between July 16 and 19.

The active case count is now 76.

Fourteen of the new cases are in Whitehorse and four are in rural communities. Two cases are in an unconfirmed location.

“As we move towards the end of summer and start thinking about fall, we need to make sure we are protected against the Delta variant,” said Dr. Catherine Elliott, acting chief medical officer.

“It is now even more important to get that second shot to ensure full protection.

“We honor all those who are stepping out to get their first shot, those who are completing their series and to those who are completely vaccinated we say ‘well done, and thank you for doing your part to keep us all safe’. Our vaccine clinics are ready to welcome you.”

Getting tested

Yukoners are still asked to assume that the virus is widespread, and anyone with mild symptoms should get tested.

People who are vaccinated may rarely acquire COVID-19 and should not consider themselves exempt from testing with symptoms.

A test can be booked online or via phone at 867-393-3083.

Drive-up testing is available from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. daily at 49A Waterfront Place.

(Gabrielle Plonka)

Coronavirus