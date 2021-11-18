Yukon reports 12th COVID-19 death

Acting Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. André Corriveau provided an update on the COVID-19 situation in the Yukon on Nov. 17. (Government of Yukon/Facebook)

The Yukon’s acting Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. André Corriveau has reported another death of a Yukon citizen from COVID-19.

“I am very sad to report this loss,” he said in a Nov. 18 statement. “To see another Yukoner lose their life to COVID-19 is heartbreaking. My sincerest condolences go out to the family and friends of this individual. Out of respect, we will not be releasing any additional information.”

This brings the total to 12 since the first death was reported in October 2020.

There are currently 166 active cases of COVID-19 in the territory.

